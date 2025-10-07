Stock Market: Sensex rises 183 pts, Nifty hovers above 25,100; Power Grid leads gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, extending gains for a potential fourth straight session. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, supported by the Reserve Bank’s recent lending reforms and a series of positive corporate updates ahead of the September-quarter earnings season.

At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex climbed 63.73 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 81,853.85, after rising nearly 183 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 gained 24.35 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 25,102, after touching a day’s high of 25,139.70.

Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid led the gainers, rising 1.45 per cent to Rs 290.95. Bajaj Finance shares gained 0.82 per cent, while HCL Tech, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement rose 0.56 per cent, 0.52 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with two of the three major US benchmarks closing higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.36 per cent to 6,740.28, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.71 per cent to 22,941.67, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.14 per cent to 46,694.97.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.67 per cent to 48,264.98, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 per cent to 26,957.77.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 582.95 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 81,790.12, while the Nifty50 advanced 183.40 points, or 0.74 per cent, to finish at 25,077.65.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the ongoing mild market rally has the potential to gather further momentum. “The FII selling in India is slowly declining since the sharp appreciation in other markets has pushed up their valuations and the valuation differential between India and other markets has come down,” he said.

“Yesterday, FII selling figure was only Rs 313 crore, and this was totally eclipsed by the massive DII buying of Rs 5036 crores. The steady inflows into mutual funds, particularly the SIP inflows, are a strong support to the market,” Vijayakumar said.

“The combined effect of the budget income tax cut, GST cuts and low interest rate regime can impart resilience to India’s GDP growth, and corporate earnings in FY27 can smartly pick up to about 15 per cent. The market will start discounting this soon. Time for investors to turn positive. Since there is a huge short position in the market, any positive news can trigger short-covering, further aiding the rally," Vijayakumar added.