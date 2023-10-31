Sensex will be at 1,00,000 in the next five years, says Mark Mobius 

At a time when the Indian stock markets are in the midst of extreme volatility with the benchmarks having already ceded significant ground from the record highs, legendary emerging markets investment guru Mark Mobius has said the BSE Sensex could rise to 100,000 in the next five years.

“I think the Sensex will go to 100,000 in the next five years easily... But there will be corrections on the way,” said Mobius while speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference.

“There will be downturns as markets are like that. I love when the markets go down because it gives you an opportunity to buy cheaply. I conserve cash waiting for that opportunity,” he added.

Interestingly, Mobius whose investment firm Mobius Capital Partners invests in around 70 countries across the globe, highlighted the fact that COVID provided an excellent opportunity to buy.

“What an opportunity to buy! And you could buy good stocks,” he said.

Incidentally, the benchmark Sensex had touched a low of 25,638.90 in March 2020 before closing the year at 47,751.33.

On a different note, he said that the outlook for the Indian economy looks exciting on account of positives like diversity and demographics.

“We are very excited about India. India is the second largest (in terms of country exposure) in our portfolio and we made a lot of money in India in the last few years,” he said.

“We are very excited about Indian economy, Indian companies. The amazing thing about India is its diversity. A lot of people say that India is different languages, they are all separated, but that’s a strength. And the creativity is incredible. And most importantly, the young population that is now using technology in a big way. That’s going to very important going forward. So, I think the future of India is very exciting,” explained Mobius.

