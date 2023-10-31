scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Sensex will be at 1,00,000 in the next five years, says Mark Mobius 

Feedback

Sensex will be at 1,00,000 in the next five years, says Mark Mobius 

Legendary investor Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners believes India’s future is exciting thanks to factors like diversity and demographics; India has the second-largest exposure in his portfolio 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
India is the second largest exposure in the portfolio of Mark Mobius India is the second largest exposure in the portfolio of Mark Mobius
SUMMARY
  • The Sensex will go to 100,000 in the next five years easily... but there will be corrections on the way, says Mark Mobius
  • According to Mobius, the outlook for the Indian economy looks exciting on account of positives like diversity and demographics
  • India is the second largest exposure in the portfolio of Mark Mobius 

At a time when the Indian stock markets are in the midst of extreme volatility with the benchmarks having already ceded significant ground from the record highs, legendary emerging markets investment guru Mark Mobius has said the BSE Sensex could rise to 100,000 in the next five years. 

“I think the Sensex will go to 100,000 in the next five years easily... But there will be corrections on the way,” said Mobius while speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference. 

“There will be downturns as markets are like that. I love when the markets go down because it gives you an opportunity to buy cheaply. I conserve cash waiting for that opportunity,” he added. 

Interestingly, Mobius whose investment firm Mobius Capital Partners invests in around 70 countries across the globe, highlighted the fact that COVID provided an excellent opportunity to buy. 

“What an opportunity to buy! And you could buy good stocks,” he said. 

Incidentally, the benchmark Sensex had touched a low of 25,638.90 in March 2020 before closing the year at 47,751.33. 

On a different note, he said that the outlook for the Indian economy looks exciting on account of positives like diversity and demographics. 

“We are very excited about India. India is the second largest (in terms of country exposure) in our portfolio and we made a lot of money in India in the last few years,” he said. 

“We are very excited about Indian economy, Indian companies. The amazing thing about India is its diversity. A lot of people say that India is different languages, they are all separated, but that’s a strength. And the creativity is incredible. And most importantly, the young population that is now using technology in a big way. That’s going to very important going forward. So, I think the future of India is very exciting,” explained Mobius. 

Also Read: Infosys shares down 10% in 2023 so far. Can this IT stock stage recovery?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 31, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement