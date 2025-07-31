Sensex zooms 1,100 pts from day's low, shrugs off Trump's tariff jitters; here's why 

Sensex recovered over 1,100 points from the day's low on Thursday amid hopes of continued trade talks between India and the United States. The crash in the Indian market came after US President Donald Trump announcing a proposed 25 percent tariff on Indian goods with effect from August 1. In addition, Trump also announced an unspecified penalty related to India's energy and defence purchases from Russia.

However he stated that trade negotiations with India would continue, giving investors hope that the two nations would settle on the lower rate for tariff. Some analysts believe the tariff announcement is a negotiating tactic. Market participants will kenly watch the next round of trade talks scheduled for mid-August.

Easing crude oil prices and positive global cues also helped Sensex recover lost ground in Thursday's trade.

Sensex rebounded 1108 points to 81,803 from the day's low in the afternoon session. Earlier, the 30 stock index crashed 786 points or 0.96 percent to a low of 80,695.15.

On similar lines, Nifty index also recovered 321 points from its session low of 24,635 to a high of 24,956 in the afternoon session.

At 2:18 pm, Sensex was trading 167 points higher at 81,648 and Nifty rose 58 pts to 24,913.

Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jio Financial Services, ETERNAL, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel were among the major gainers, rising up to 4.5 percent intraday.