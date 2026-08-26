SEPC shares jump 5% as board approves restructuring; key details

Of this enlarged pool, 1,700 shares, or 4.25 per cent, will be earmarked as non-cash consideration for the share swap. The remaining 38,300 shares will be issued to SEPC Ltd as fully paid-up shares through capitalisation of reserves, leaving the parent company with a 95.75 per cent stake in SEPC FZE.

The board has separately granted in-principle approval for SEPC FZE to acquire 100 per cent of Wintality Petroleum FZE, a UAE entity engaged in the import, export and global trading of refined petroleum products. Once completed, Wintality Petroleum will become a step-down subsidiary of SEPC Ltd.

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The transaction does not attract Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 or Regulation 23 of SEBI LODR. The company said neither Wintality Petroleum nor its promoters are related to any promoter, director or key managerial personnel of SEPC Ltd or SEPC FZE.

Commenting on the development, Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Ltd, said, "This structure allows us to build scale in the UAE using value already created within our own subsidiary. We acquire a full operating platform in refined petroleum trading, retain 95.75 per cent ownership of our Sharjah arm, and do so without any cash outflow from the parent company. It is a capital-efficient step towards broadening SEPC’s international footprint beyond project execution."