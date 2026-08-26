Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
SEPC shares jump 5% as board approves restructuring; key details

SEPC shares jump 5% as board approves restructuring; key details

SEPC6.18(7.11%)

SEPC FZE's existing share capital of one share of AED 150,000 will be subdivided into 1,500 shares of AED 100 each. A further 38,500 shares will be issued through capitalisation of reserves, creating a total equity pool of 40,000 shares.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 10:29 AM IST
SEPC shares jump 5% as board approves restructuring; key details SEPC said this structure allows us to build scale in the UAE using value already created within our own subsidiary.

SEPC Ltd shares rose in Wednesday's trade after the company's board approved the restructuring of the equity and capitalisation of reserves of its wholly-owned UAE subsidiary, SEPC FZE, Sharjah, to facilitate its entry into the UAE petroleum trading business. The company will acquire 100 per cent of Wintality Petroleum FZE through a non-cash share swap.

Advertisement

Following the development, SEPC shares rose 5.38 per cent to hit a high of Rs 6.07 apiece on the BSE. Under the proposed structure, SEPC FZE's existing share capital of one share of AED 150,000 will be subdivided into 1,500 shares of AED 100 each. A further 38,500 shares will be issued through capitalisation of reserves, creating a total equity pool of 40,000 shares.

Of this enlarged pool, 1,700 shares, or 4.25 per cent, will be earmarked as non-cash consideration for the share swap. The remaining 38,300 shares will be issued to SEPC Ltd as fully paid-up shares through capitalisation of reserves, leaving the parent company with a 95.75 per cent stake in SEPC FZE.

The board has separately granted in-principle approval for SEPC FZE to acquire 100 per cent of Wintality Petroleum FZE, a UAE entity engaged in the import, export and global trading of refined petroleum products. Once completed, Wintality Petroleum will become a step-down subsidiary of SEPC Ltd.

Advertisement

The transaction does not attract Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 or Regulation 23 of SEBI LODR. The company said neither Wintality Petroleum nor its promoters are related to any promoter, director or key managerial personnel of SEPC Ltd or SEPC FZE.

Commenting on the development, Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Ltd, said, "This structure allows us to build scale in the UAE using value already created within our own subsidiary. We acquire a full operating platform in refined petroleum trading, retain 95.75 per cent ownership of our Sharjah arm, and do so without any cash outflow from the parent company. It is a capital-efficient step towards broadening SEPC’s international footprint beyond project execution."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more