SEPC shares jump 5% as board approves restructuring; key details

SEPC Ltd shares rose in Wednesday's trade after the company's board approved the restructuring of the equity and capitalisation of reserves of its wholly-owned UAE subsidiary, SEPC FZE, Sharjah, to facilitate its entry into the UAE petroleum trading business. The company will acquire 100 per cent of Wintality Petroleum FZE through a non-cash share swap.
Following the development, SEPC shares rose 5.38 per cent to hit a high of Rs 6.07 apiece on the BSE. Under the proposed structure, SEPC FZE's existing share capital of one share of AED 150,000 will be subdivided into 1,500 shares of AED 100 each. A further 38,500 shares will be issued through capitalisation of reserves, creating a total equity pool of 40,000 shares.