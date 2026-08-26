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HDFC Bank shares: Carlisle investors to approach PMO over alleged mis-selling, says report

HDFC Bank shares: Carlisle investors to approach PMO over alleged mis-selling, says report

HDFCBANK727.50(0.21%)

As per the report, the group of more than 75 investors, accounting for more than $13.5 million in principal investment in Carlisle's Luxembourg Life Fund, is exploring legal action against HDFC Bank.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 8:07 AM IST
HDFC Bank shares: Carlisle investors to approach PMO over alleged mis-selling, says reportOne investor, quoted by ET, alleged that the Carlisle-linked product was presented as a capital-protection, insurance-linked investment with past returns of 12-19 per cent a year.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after a media report said a group of investors who bought Carlisle's life settlement product through the bank's Dubai operations plans to write to the Prime Minister's Office this week, alleging mis-selling, substantial losses and years-long denial of redemption. The stock is down 27 per cent in 2026 so far.

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According to The Economic Times, the group of more than 75 investors, accounting for more than $13.5 million in principal investment in Carlisle's Luxembourg Life Fund, is consolidating complaints and exploring legal action against HDFC Bank. The report said the investors also plan to approach the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Bahrain, while some have already independently complained to the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point.

The move comes amid years of disputes over the fund. Investors have alleged that the insurance-linked product was marketed as a capital-protection investment, while leverage offered alongside the investment significantly increased their exposure and losses during the Covid-19 market crash.

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One investor, quoted by ET, alleged that the Carlisle-linked product was presented as a capital-protection, insurance-linked investment with past returns of 12-19 per cent a year.

Hitesh Bhatia, a Dubai-based former banker who invested in the fund in 2019, reportedly told ET:  "We are planning to write to the PMO this week, highlighting the serious client-suitability lapses at HDFC Bank in Dubai, concerns around leverage, disclosures, investor losses, and denial of liquidity. We will request that the matter be referred to the appropriate regulatory and investigative authorities."

The reported move also comes against the backdrop of DFSA action against HDFC Bank's DIFC branch in 2025 over the alleged mis-selling of high-risk Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to retail customers, when the branch was restricted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 8:07 AM IST
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