Augmont Enterprises IPO: Odds of share allotment, Ways to check application status, GMP & more

Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Gaja Alternative Asset Management:

1. On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



2. On the website of NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘GAJA’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



3. On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management was sold in the price band of Rs 750-788 apiece between August 21-25. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 19 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 825 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 105.78 times, fetching nearly 54.98 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 64,300 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw subscription of 226.96 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed more than 121.47 times. The allocations for retail investors and employee was subscribed 30.98 times and 21.14 times during the three-day subscription period, respectively.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has seen some correction from highs. Last heard, Augmont Enterprise IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 325-330 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 41-42 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 380-390 during the initial phase of bidding.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of Augmont IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Friday, August 28. Shares of the company shall be listed both BSE Ltd and NSE on Monday, August 31.

