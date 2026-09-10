Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Shakti Pumps shares jump 12% after Rs 236 crore Maharashtra solar pump empanelment

Shakti Pumps shares jump 12% after Rs 236 crore Maharashtra solar pump empanelment

SHAKTIPUMP467.80(1.10%)

Shakti Pumps will undertake the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Shakti Pumps shares jump 12% after Rs 236 crore Maharashtra solar pump empanelmentShakti Pumps shares jumped 12.11 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 524.90 over their previous close of Rs 468.20.

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd jumped 12 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company said it received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra.

Under the empanelment, Shakti Pumps will supply solar water pumping systems with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 10,000 pumps is around Rs 235.92 crore, including GST. The basic work value excluding GST is Rs 216.64 crore.

Advertisement

Following the development, Shakti Pumps shares jumped 12.11 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 524.90 over their previous close of Rs 468.20.

The company's stock has a 52-week high of Rs 914.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 457, according to the market data. The current price is also above the 52-week low by around 12.8 per cent.

What the empanelment involves

As part of the project, Shakti Pumps will undertake the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The company said the project covers the entire state of Maharashtra and will be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP). The awarding entity, MSEDCL, is a domestic entity and the contract has also been classified as a domestic order.

Advertisement

The solar pumping systems are being deployed under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, a Maharashtra government initiative aimed at providing solar-powered irrigation pumps for agricultural use.

The company also disclosed that the promoters, promoter group or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further said the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest announcement follows a similar MSEDCL empanelment received by Shakti Pumps in July for 15,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems worth around Rs 353.89 crore, also under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

Shakti Pumps is engaged in manufacturing pumps, motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), inverters and related products, with solar pumps forming a key part of its business.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more