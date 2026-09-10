Shakti Pumps shares jump 12% after Rs 236 crore Maharashtra solar pump empanelment

Following the development, Shakti Pumps shares jumped 12.11 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 524.90 over their previous close of Rs 468.20.

The company's stock has a 52-week high of Rs 914.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 457, according to the market data. The current price is also above the 52-week low by around 12.8 per cent.

What the empanelment involves

As part of the project, Shakti Pumps will undertake the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The company said the project covers the entire state of Maharashtra and will be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP). The awarding entity, MSEDCL, is a domestic entity and the contract has also been classified as a domestic order.

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The solar pumping systems are being deployed under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, a Maharashtra government initiative aimed at providing solar-powered irrigation pumps for agricultural use.

The company also disclosed that the promoters, promoter group or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further said the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest announcement follows a similar MSEDCL empanelment received by Shakti Pumps in July for 15,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems worth around Rs 353.89 crore, also under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

Shakti Pumps is engaged in manufacturing pumps, motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), inverters and related products, with solar pumps forming a key part of its business.