Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 89 points to 16,265. The market snapped its three-session losing streak on May 26 in a highly volatile session. Sensex rose 503 points to 54,252 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,170. Tata Steel SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.27 percent. Sun Pharma, RIL, HUL, and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.16 percent.

Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today.

8:46 am: Expert take

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, "On daily charts, Nifty has formed a long leg Hammer formation which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 16,050-16,000 would act as a key support zone. Trading above the same, the index could rally up to 16300-16375. On the flip side, below 16000, uptrends would be vulnerable. Below which, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions. Below 16000, the index could retest the level of 15,900-15,850.”



8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 89 points to 16,265. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The Indian market snapped its three-session losing streak on May 26 in a highly volatile session. Sensex rose 503 points to 54,252 and Nifty gained 144 points to 16,170. Tata Steel SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.27 percent. Sun Pharma, RIL, HUL, and L&T were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.16 percent.