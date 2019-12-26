Share Market update: Sensex falls 297 points to 41,163, Nifty ends below 12,126; Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma top losers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a negative note today amid selling in banking and capital goods stocks. Market traded in the red for most part of the day ahead of expiry of December futures and options (F&O) contracts. While Sensex fell 297 points to 41,163, Nifty lost 88 points to 12,126. Bharti Airtel (2.23%) , Reliance Industries (1.94%) and L&T (1.72%) were the top Sensex losers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red. Top Sensex gainers were ONGC (1.63%) , NTPC (1.09%) and Tata Steel (1.06%). On Nifty, 36 stocks ended lower against 14 closing higher. Capital goods and banking stocks led the losses with their BSE indices declining 193 points and 288 points, respectively. BSE oil and gas index also fell 107 points to 14,602. Metal stocks helped to limit losses with BSE metal index rising 66 points to 10,221.

Here's a look at the market action today.

3: 30 pm : Sensex, nifty close lower on derivatives expiry day. While Sensex fell 297 points to 41,163, Nifty lost 88 points to 12,126.

Manappuram Finance plans to raise up to Rs 350 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors of the company on Thursday approved the issuance of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakhs each for the amount of Rs 350 crores, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

2:45 pm: Jagran Prakashan has redeemed commercial paper worth Rs 50 crore on December 26, 2019 i.e. on the maturity date.

2:20 pm: Sensex falls 178 points to 41,282, Nifty loses 55 points to 12,159.

2:00 pm: HDFC (Rs 119 crore), IndiaBulls Housing Finance (Rs 79.29 crore) and RIL (Rs 62.39 crore) were the top stocks in terms of turnover on BSE.

1: 45 pm: Market breadth is positive with 1285 stocks rising against 1071 falling on BSE.

1:00 pm: Global brokerage Citi has cut target price of YES Bank stock to Rs 46 from Rs 50 earlier. The broking firm also slashed the FY20 and FY21 profit estimate for the lender by 4-5 per cent. In a separate development, Brickwork rating has downgraded rating of the bank's lower tier II bonds from BWR AA minus to BWR A. It also downgraded ratings of its upper tier II bonds, hybrid tier I bonds and innovative perpetual debt instruments from BWR A plus to BWR A minus . YES Bank stock fell 3% to Rs 49.65 on BSE.

12: 58 pm: Top BSE losers were IFCI, Astrazeneca Pharma and Bluedart. Force Motors, Jain Irrigation Systems and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals were top gainers on BSE.

12:54 PM : 174 stocks hit upper circuit against 149 reaching their lower circuit on BSE in afternoon trade.

12: 45 pm: 43 stocks hit 52-week highs and 89 fall to 52-week low on BSE.

12: 30 pm: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 trading in red. Bharti Airtel, L&T and Reliance Industries top losers.

11: 45 am: ICRA has downgraded long term banking facility of SML ISUZU due to current slowdown in auto industry. The firm said ICRA has assigned negative rating (ICRA AA-) from the current ICRA AA stable due to the slowdown in the commercial vehicle industry, which is likely to persist in the near-term given the slowing economic growth, surplus capacity in the trucking system and credit crunch. However, the stock shrugged off concerns of a slowdown and rose up to 12.36% to Rs 616.5 compared to the previous close of Rs 584.70 on BSE.

11: 30 am: Sensex falls 91 points to 41,396, Nifty loses 26 points to 12,189.

10: 45 am: Eveready Industries stock hit the upper circuit of 10% in trade today after Delhi High Court allowed the firm to go ahead with the sale of its property in Hyderabad. The stock rose 9.92% to Rs 59.30 compared to previous close of Rs 53.95 on BSE.

10: 20 am : Sensex loses 20 points to 41,442, Nifty falls 7 points to 12,206.

9: 50 AM: Market heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.24% higher at Rs 1,549 on BSE.

9: 40 am: Reliance Industries stock saw the maximum turnover of Rs 18.08 crore with 1.17 lakh shares traded on BSE. Other gainers in terms of turnover were Tata Steel (Rs 12.14 crore), SBI (Rs 5.25 crore) and Maruti (Rs 4.10 crore).

9: 33 am: Rupee opened flat at 71.27 per dollar.

9: 32 am : Market breadth was positive with 890 stocks trading higher compared to 610 falling on BSE.

9: 30 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 114.38 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 345 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:25 am: Tata Steel (1.18%), M&M (1.02%) and Nestle India (0.50%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 20 am : Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.72%), ONGC (0.60%) and NTPC (0.48%).

9: 20 am: Indian commodities, equity, derivatives and currency markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Christmas.

9: 15 am: On Tuesday, Sensex closed 181 points lower at 41,461 and NSE Nifty ended 50 points lower to 12,212.