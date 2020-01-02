Share Market Update: Sensex ends 320 points higher, Nifty at 12,282; Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel top gainers

Share Market Update: Equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed 0.80% higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020, led by gains in metal, realty and banking stocks amid positive cues from Chinese markets. Sensex ended 320 points higher at 41,617, and Nifty50 too closed 100 points higher at 12,282. In terms of sectors, except IT, all the other sector-based indices traded in the green, with over 2% rise registered in metal stocks, followed by 1% rise in PSU bank and realty stocks. Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta were among the top gainers by the closing bell of Thursday's session. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Dr Reddy and BPCL were among the top losers. Domestic investors took positive cues from Asian markets after China's central bank announced fresh stimulus for the country's stuttering economy, market traders said. On January 1, 2020, BSE Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, while Nifty closed 14 points higher at 12,182. On December 31, Sensex was down 304 points to 41,253 and Nifty lost 87 points to 12,168. While the Nifty Mid-Cap has risen 1.66% in the past four sessions, the Nifty Small-Cap index has rallied 3.37% during the same time. Overall, Sensex gained 14.38% (5,185 points) in 2019. Nifty too rose 12.02% (1305 points) last year.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 PM

Muthoot Finance, Motilal Oswal, Persistent Systems, NMDC, MRF Tyres, Motilal Oswal Finance, JK Cement, Jubilant Foods, Hindalco, Gujrat Gas, Coromandel International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Finance Limited, Avanti Feeds, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Apollo Finvest, Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and Videocon Industries among others are the top listed firms that have hit 52-week highs in today's trade.

Stocks like ITC, Future Retail, Marico, Havells, Future Lifestyle, Symphony and Gillette India were among the companies that hovered near their respective 52-week lows and closed mere points away from the same.

Global market update

3: 30 PM

European stocks kicked off the new year with gains, with FTSE and CAC Index gaining 0.6% each and Dax Index rising 0.4%, in line with gains in Asian indices. In the meanwhile, US Futures was up 113 points or 0.4%.

Indices trade higher

3: 25 PM

Equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed 0.80% higher by Thursday's afternoon session, led by gains in metal, realty and banking stocks. Sensex rose 300 points higher to 41,620, and Nifty50 too gained 100 points to trade at 12,285.

TVS Motor declines 2.6% on declining sales volume for Dec month

3: 15 PM

The share price of TVS Motor Company declined 2.6% intraday as the company annoucned 14% de growth in terms of sales after registering total sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against sales of 271,395 units in the month of December 2018.

Total 2-wheeler sales were down 16.7% at 2.15 lakh units Vs 2.58 lakh units (YoY), while company's exports rose 22% to 73,512 units in December 2019 against 60,262 recorded in the same period a year ago. Three-wheeler grew by 26% increasing from 12,686 units in December 2018 to 15,952 units registered in December 2019.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs today

3: 00 PM

Muthoot Finance, Motilal Oswal, Persistent Systems, NMDC, MRF Tyres, Motilal Oswal Finance, JK Cement, Jubilant Foods, Hindalco, Gujrat Gas, Coromandel International, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Finance Limited, Avanti Feeds, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Apollo Finvest, Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and Videocon Industries among others are the top listed firms that have hit 52-week highs today.

Dhanlaxmi Bank rises 2% on bonds rating by CARE

2: 30 PM

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rose nearly 2% after rating firm CARE reaffirmed its ratings on the private lender's bonds. CARE reaffirmed the lower tier-II bonds to CARE BB+/ stable rating and gave CARE BB/stable rating on the upper tier-II bonds.

Prakash Industries rises over 14%

2:10 PM

Prakash Industries' shares climbed over 14% in early trade on Thursday after the firm said it secured an allocation of long-term coal linkages from Coal India. The share price of Prakash Industries climbed 14.34% or 7.23 points to Rs 58.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 50.90.

Sterlite Technologies gains 7% on bagging Rs 1,800 cr project

1: 45 PM

Sterlite Technologies share price gained 7% intraday on Thursday's trading session after the firm said it bagged a Rs 1,800-crore project for a high-speed rural broadband network in Telangana by Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation

This bagged order entails designing and building an end-to-end rural broadband network across 11 districts and 3,000 gram panchayats of Telangana as well as managing the network for the period of 7 years.

Apollo Pipes up 5% on healthy volume growth in Dec

1: 30 PM

Apollo Pipes share price climbed 5% after the company registered a healthy volume growth of 15 % in December month. Company registered a healthy growth of 10,712 MTPA in Q3 FY20, up 15% in the third quarter of FY20 (Q3 FY20), compared to 9,300 MTPA in Q3 FY19.

Clariant Chemicals up 5%

1: 15 PM

Shares of Clariant Chemicals rose 5% intraday after the announced it has completed the sale of its additives business to Clariant India and received a consideration of Rs 1,684 lakh, subject to normal adjustments.

Steel Strips Wheels gains 1% on better Dec sales

1: 00 PM

The share price of Steel Strips Wheels rose 1% intraday after the company reported better sales numbers and registered a growth of 6% y-o-y for the month ended December 2019.

The company's sales figure for total wheel rim in December 2019 stood at 11.94 lakh against 11.30 lakh in December 2018 representing a growth of 6%, YoY.

Market update: Indices trade higher

12: 55 PM

Equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed 0.60% higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020, led by gains in metal, realty and banking stocks amid positive cues from Chinese markets. Sensex rose 250 points higher to 41,530, and Nifty50 too gained 70 points to trade at 12,250. In terms of sectors, except IT, all the other sector-based indices traded in the green, with over 2% rise registered in metal stocks, followed by 1% rise in PSU bank and realty stocks.

SAIL rises over 9%

12: 45 PM

The share price of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) touched the day's high of Rs 42.90 today, rising 9.3% against the previous closing value of Rs 42.90 on BSE. SAIL recorded sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, clocking a growth of 47% over corresponding period last year (CPLY). The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019. SAIL had registered 36 % YoY rise in sales during November. The company said it is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales.

Bharat Bond ETF lists at Rs 1,004 on NSE

12: 35 PM

Bharat Bond ETF April 2030 Mutual Fund was listed at Rs 1,004.90 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, a premium of Rs 4.90 to the offer price of Rs 1,000. The ETF has risen 0.44% to the intraday high of Rs 1,004.90 on and made an intraday low of Rs 1,000.40.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund-managed Bharat Bond ETF was the first-ever corporate bond ETF of the nation that was open for subscription between December 12 to December 20.

The Bharat Bond new fund offer (NFO) received a great response from investors with issue subscribed nearly 1.8 times its base size of Rs 7,000 crore. The issue that saw 55,000 investors participating in the NFO fetched Rs 12,400 crore from its debut offer.

Tata Motors rises 3.3%

12: 15 PM

Tata Motors rose 3.3% to the intraday high of Rs 190.60 today. Tata Motors reported a 12% decline in total vehicle sales in domestic market to 44,254 units in December, compared to 50,440 units sold in the same month in 2018. Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 12,785 units as against 14,260 units in the same month previous year, down 10%, it added.

Eicher Motors' share declines 2%

12: 00 PM

Eicher Motors' share price declined 2% to the day's low of Rs 21,585 against the last closing value of Rs 22,071.05 on BSE. The automaker reported Royal Enfield sales down 16.5% at 50,416 units vs 60,411 units for the December month. Total sales on a monthly basis were down 13%, while the decline was 15% on a yearly basis. Exports were 14% lower monthly, however rose 125% year-to-date.

Gainers/ Losers

11: 30 AM

UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Grasim were among the top gainers of Thursday's session. Zee Entertainment, Bajaj-Auto, Coal India, BPCL and TCS were among the top losers.

Market update

11: 00 AM

While the Nifty Mid-Cap has risen 1.66% in the past four sessions, the Nifty Small-Cap index has rallied 3.37% during the same time.

Bajaj Auto declines 1%

10: 55 AM

Bajaj Auto stock fell 1% to the day's low of Rs 3112.20, against the previous closing value of Rs 3146.95 on BSE today. The decline in share price comes after the company's December sales fell sharply and came in lower-than-expected at a decline of 3%. This represented 15% fall in domestic sales, combined with 10% rise in exports. While motorcycle sales fell 5% to 2.84 lakh units from 2.98 lakh units(YoY) for the December month, commercial vehicles or 3-wheeler sales saw an 8% rise to 51,253 units vs 47,344 units (YoY).

Asian indices trade higher

10: 50 AM

Asian markets traded cheerful this morning, with China's Hang Seng trading 1% higher and the Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.25%. The People's Bank of China said it will increase the supply of cheap funding to banks, a move of policy support in line with market expectations. The Japanese markets, however, remain shut for the rest of the week.

JSPL rises 3.4% on production/sales growth in Q3

10: 45 AM

JSPL stock opened with a gain of 2.22% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 172, rising 3.43% on BSE today. The company said that it has clocked the highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel in Q3 n FY20. In standalone figures, JSPL sales and production were hiked 30% and 22% on a yearly basis, as a result of the strong and consistence performance across all locations, especially in the Angul operations. JSIS-Oman also observed the highest ever Sales & production during Q3FY20, with sales and production rising 27% and 10% yearly.

"JSPL delivered a solid performance in the third quarter and the results were essentially in line with our expectations, this is despite adverse market conditions. JSPL, records forever the highest rail sales volume for the quarter," said Mr. V R Sharma, MD- JSPL.

NMDC hits fresh 52-week high

10: 40 AM

NMDC shares touched an intraday high as well as a new 52-week high of Rs 131.55, rising 2.49% on BSE today. NMDC recorded 3.13 tonnes of production in December 2019, compared to 3.10 tonnes recorded in December 2018. Company's sales also grew 3.10 tonnes in December 2019 against 2.84 tonnes recorded in last year. The company has also reportedly increased prices by 7.5-8% on both lumps & fines.

Rupee trades at 71.33 per dollar

10: 35 AM

The Indian rupee fell 9 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar on Thursday. Traders said rise in crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit, while sustained positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of directional cues from the global market.

FDI inflow at $22.66 bn during April-Sep 2019

10: 30 AM

Foreign direct investment into India grew 15% to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year with $8 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($6.36 billion), the US ($2.15 billion), the Netherlands ($2.32 billion), and Japan ($1.78 billion).

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-September of 2018-19 stood at $22.66 billion.

MOIL rises over 8%

10: 20 AM

Shares of Moil Ltd rose 8.5% today to the intraday high of Rs 158.50 on BSE after the company said it has revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore from Jan 1, 2020.

Market update

10: 15 AM

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020, led by gains in metal, energy and banking stocks amid positive cues from Chinese markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.84 points higher at 41,431.86. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 46.55 points to 12,229.05.

Maruti gains marginally on higher Dec sales

10: 10 AM

Maruti Suzuki shares traded marginally higher after the auto-maker announced it has recorded 2.4% YoY rise in car sales during December 2019 at 1.33 lakh units in the domestic market, as higher demand for compact models such as New WagonR offset a slump in small cars.

Market update

10: 05 AM

Domestic investors took positive cues from Asian markets after China's central bank announced fresh stimulus for the country's stuttering economy, market traders said.

Global market update

10: 00 AM

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong were trading significantly higher, while those in Seoul were in the red. Stock exchanges in Tokyo remained closed for New Year holidays.

Rupee opens lower

9: 55 AM

The Indian rupee, domestic unit today opened lower and depreciated 9 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar in morning session.

Market quote

9: 50 AM

According to experts, market is currently witnessing navigation of fund flows from large-caps to mid-caps in expectation of lucrative government policies and positive global environment which is supporting investor sentiments.

Sectors today

9: 45 AM

In terms of sectors, except media, all the other sector based indices traded in the green, with over 1% rise registered in metal stocks.

Brent Futures trade marginally lower

9: 40 AM

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.32 per cent to USD 66.20 per barrel.

Sensex, Nifty rise 0.30% each

9: 35 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020 and later gained momentum to trade 0.30% higher. Sensex rose 170 points higher to 41,477, and Nifty50 too gained 40 points trade at 12,220.

Gainers/Losers

9: 30 AM

Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Vedanta and Infosys were among the top gainers in today's trade. Titan, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Zee Entertainment were among the top losers today.

IPO's scheduled this year

9: 25 AM

Burger King, UTI AMC, SBI Cards & Payments, Home First Finance, EESL, Computer Age Management Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, EaseMyTrip, NSE and IREDA are among the top 10 key IPOs that are scheduled to hit the market this year

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on the second trading day of 2020. Sensex has started 35 points higher at 41,340 today, and Nifty50 too gained 16 points trade at 12,198.

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

9: 10 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 58 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 208 crore on Wednesday.

Closing on Wednesday

9: 00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on the first trading day of 2020. While Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, Nifty gained 14 pts to 12,182. Earlier, Sensex opened 189.78 points higher at 41,443.52 250 and Nifty rose 48.40 pts to 12,216.85. Sensex gained 14.38% (5,185 points) in 2019. Nifty too rose 12.02% (1305 points) last year.

