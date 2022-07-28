Share Market Live: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty nears 16,800; Bajaj twins top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 512 points to 56,328 and Nifty gained 141 points to 16,783. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market. On Wednesday, the Indian market ended higher. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.71 lakh crore today.

Mid cap and small cap indices rose 209 points and 100 points, respectively.

Banking, capital goods and pharma shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 447 points, 484 points and 383 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,755 stocks ending higher against 1,565 stocks falling on BSE. 145 shares were unchanged.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:18 am: Market update

Sensex rises 512 points to 56,328 and Nifty gains 141 points to 16,783 in early trade.

8:36 am: Expert take

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"A volatile session is expected on Thursday as the street will react to Fed outcome and July F&O expiry turmoil. Also, commanding attention will also be US Q2 GDP to be released on July 28. The July F&O series expiry on Thursday shall also keep markets volatile. Technically speaking, the biggest support to watch for Nifty will be at its today's intraday low at 16,439 mark. Expect a waterfall of selling below 16,439 mark, while confirmation of major strength only above Nifty's 200 DMA at 17,034 mark."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 96 points to 16,758. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The Indian market ended higher in the previous session. Sensex ended 547.83 points higher at 55,816 and Nifty gained 158 points to 16,641. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.71 lakh crore.