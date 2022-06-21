Share Market Live: Sensex rises 700 pts, Nifty above 15,550; Dr Reddy's, Titan top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex climbed 415 points to 52,013 and Nifty gained 128 points to 15,478. On Monday, Indian market snapped six days of gaining streak amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 237 points to settle at 51,597 and Nifty gained 56 points to close at 15,350. HDFC, HUL, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.97 per cent.

9:47 am: Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "A distinct trend in the market now is the weakness in the broader market. While Nifty50 is down 5.6 percent during the last one month, Nifty Mid and Small- cap indices are down 9.25 percent and 12.63 percent respectively during the same period. This trend is likely to continue as long as the market remains weak. The pull back rally will be led by high-quality fundamentally strong large-caps.

Meanwhile, the Finance ministry's latest Monthly Economic Review warns about the stress in government's finances caused by the rising food and fertiliser subsidies and revenue forgone from cuts in petrol and diesel taxes. Both fiscal and current account deficits are likely to deteriorate surpassing budget estimates. This macro headwind can turn out to be a headwind for markets too, particularly if crude remains at elevated levels. Investors should seek the safety of fundamentally strong large-caps during this phase of market turbulence."

9:35 am: Sensex gainers

Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.16 per cent.

9:29 am: Expert take

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

"The Asian markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. On the technical front, immediate support and resistance for Nifty50 is15,200 and 15,600 levels. In case of Bank Nifty, 32,300 may act as immediate support and 33,150 may act as immediate resistance level."

9:19 am: Sensex climbed 415 points to 52,013 and Nifty gained 128 points to 15,478.

8:35 am: Expert take

Om Mehra, Research Associate, Choice Broking

"The Nifty may find support around 15,120 followed by 15050 levels while on the upside 15750 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 32000 levels while resistance is placed at 33550 levels. Overall, some sectors may bounce on a rotation basis; however, sell on the rise would be advisable in coming days until 15,800 levels are attained."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 53 points to 15,415. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Indian equity market snapped six days of gaining streak on Monday amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 237 points to settle at 51,597 and Nifty gained 56 points to close at 15,350. HDFC, HUL, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.97 per cent. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and RIL were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.03 per cent in the previous session.