Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 187 points higher, Nifty at 10,799; Bajaj Twins, ICICI Bank top gainers

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

3.54 PM: Closing

After a volatile trading session, benchmark indices closed higher on Tuesday, barring weak European and Asian indices. Extending gains for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 187 points higher to 36,674 and Nifty gained 36 points to trade at 10,799.

3. 37 PM: Market quote

Over today's market session, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Bulls were in complete control as evident in the breadth of the market with Financials leading the charge. A good Monsoon also cheered a host of companies in Auto Parts and Farm Equipment as a feel-good factor returned with more participation seen from Investors".

3. 26 PM: 'Robinhood' traders in stock markets

A lot of millennials cooped up at home, even from tier-II and tier-III cities have turned to the Dalal Street for alternative source of income. In just two months of FY21, CDSL opened 11.5 lakh demat accounts compared to 38 lakh accounts in entire FY20. The number of active clients on NSE rose by 8.2 lakh to 1.16 crore in just two months. By comparison, the stock exchange had added 20 lakh active clients in entire FY20. Trading volumes of NSE and BSE combined have also grown 35 per cent between February-end and now, data from financial markets data provider Refinitiv showed.

3.05 PM: Energy shares in red

Power Grid, ONGC, BPCL were among the top losers on NSE, falling around 2-3% each, tracking the decline in oil prices overseas. Energy firms in Europe and Asia dragged markets lower today as oil prices slid on concerns over a recovery in fuel demand.

On a similar note, Nifty Energy sector fell the most on NSE today, declining 2.09% to 312.05 on NSE. As lower crude prices erode earnings, BPCL was trading 2.92% lower, followed by a 2.5% fall in Power Grid and 1.8% decline in IOC and ONGC shares.

2. 44 PM: RIL shares decline over 2%

Shares of Reliance Industries hit a speed bump following their recent rally and declined over 2%, following a drag in Nifty Energy stocks.

Over concerns of lower oil prices, RIL shares touched an intraday low of Rs 1806.4, falling 2.43% as against the earlier closing price of Rs 1,851 on BSE today.

Reliance Industries share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The total market capitalisation of the stock stood at Rs 11,50,221.55 crore as of today's session.

2. 28 PM: Market climbs higher

In a volatile trading session, benchmark indices gained by the afternoon session of Tuesday, barring weak European and Asian indices. Sensex rose 99 points higher to 36,586 and Nifty gained 19 points to trade at 10,783.

2. 09: PM: Rupee ends weaker

Rupee, the local unite closed at 74.94 per dollar as compared to Monday's close of 74.67 per dollar.

1. 43 PM: Sectors today

On the sectoral front, gains in banking, financials, IT, media were capped by lossed in metal, suto, FMCG, pharma, PSU Banking and realty stcoks.

1. 25 PM: Suzlon Energy shares drop over 5% post Q4 FY20 results

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading 5% lower after the Wind turbine maker reported poor Q4 earnings, mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter as against a net loss of the company was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019. Its revenue from operations during the quarter declined 54% to Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 1,450 crore posted a year ago.

Following the result update, Suzlon Energy share price fell 4.99% with Tuesday's opening bell to Rs 5.33 as against the earlier closing price of Rs 5.61 on BSE.

1.02 PM: Nifty outlook

As per Geojit Financials' daily report, "The approach of 200DMA will give Nifty a few giddy moments. Though favoured view expects that to be broken ultimately, it would be prudent to watch out for sudden loss in upside confidence. For now, 10700/680 will support, but those who have been playing the uptrend for a while, would do well not to exit entirely until 10520/450 is breached, as a larger upmove towards 11200-700 is still pending."

12. 45 PM: Market turns muted

Sensex and Nifty erased gains within the first of hour of session, amid weakness in Asian counterparts and US Futures. Sensex traded 85 points higher at 36,572 and Nifty traded 2.75 points higher at 10,773.

12. 31 PM: Infosys shares gain over 3%

Shares of Infosys Ltd were trading as the top gainers on both the exchanges BSE and NSE in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday after rating agency Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction list while maintaining a buy call on the IT stock.

Goldman Sachs maintained Buy rating on Infosys and raised its price target to Rs 895 from Rs 756, adding that the street is under-appreciating the technological strengths of the company. GS noted that the IT major is likely to benefit from the acceleration of information system digitalisation and that it has a large Indian delivery base to be a key competitive advantage.

Following the rating update, Infosys share price touched an intraday high of Rs 791.25, rising 3.6% as against the earlier closing of Rs 763.75 on BSE today. The IT stock opened at Rs 774.00 and touched an intraday low at Rs 766.30.

12. 22 PM: PVR share price gains nearly 4%

PVR share price gained nearly 4% in trade today after its board cleared a rights issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore. Share price of PVR rose 3.88% to Rs 1,083.85 against previous close of Rs 1043 on BSE. The midcap stock has gained 5.86% in last 4 days.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Total 0.45 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.80 crore.

12.11 PM: Market reverses trend

Sensex and Nifty erased gains within the first of hour of session and traded bearish, amid weakness in Asian counterparts and US Futures. Sensex traded 123 points lower at 36,363 and Nifty traded 49 points lower at 10,713.

11. 47 AM: Bajaj Finance share price gains over 3%

Bajaj Finance share price gained in early trade today after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for Covid-19 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 to further strengthen its balance sheet. This signals that the firm recognises more risks to its business model in Q1 due to Covid-19 related stress.

Share price of Bajaj Finance gained 3.39% to Rs 3214 compared to the previous close of Rs 3,109 on BSE. Bajaj Finance saw 2.54 lakh shares changing hands amounting to turnover of Rs 80.59 crore in today's trade.

11. 33 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, the number of cases linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.15 crore and the death toll has topped 5.37 lakh. In India, the number of infections crossed the 7 lakh-mark and the death toll due the disease rose to 20,160.

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on strengthening American currency amid muted trading in domestic equity market.Traders said despite foreign fund inflows that supported the domestic unit, factors like strong dollar, rising COVID-19 cases and mixed global equities dragged down the local unit. The rupee opened weak at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, down 6 paise over its last close of 74.68 against the US dollar on Monday.

Expressing views on Nifty's technical indicators, Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," If we look at the index, Nifty has now approached the resistance zone of 10800-11000 which coincides with the '200 SMA' on the daily chart. However, so far, there are no signs of reversal and hence, one should avoid taking any contra bet. With yesterday's gap, 10700-10630 will now be seen as the immediate support for the index.The Nifty Midcap50 index has surpassed its swing high and its '200 SMA', indicating that stocks from the midcap space could continue to provide good opportunities for momentum traders."

10. 53 AM: Gold prices gains

Gold price gained on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases kept the safe haven asset in demand but better services data from U.S.

10. 29 AM: Mixed global cues

Geojit Financial in its daily note said, "Asian markets are mostly mixed with a positive bias led by Shanghai as investors await interest rate decision from Reserve Bank of Australia. U.S. markets closed higher with NASDAQ witnessing a record close ignoring further rise in coronavirus cases and its economic impact. Tech and Financials led the gainers. European markets closed higher as investors focused on potential economic recovery and corona vaccine development ignoring spike in infection."

10.13 AM: Oil prices mixed today

Oil price remained mixed as rising coronavirus cases in US casted shadow on potential fuel demand from the largest oil consumer. The international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.37 per cent to USD 42.94 per barrel.

10.02 AM: Market erases gains

Sensex and Nifty erased gains within the first of hour of session, amid weakness in Asian counterparts and US Futures. Sensex traded 85 points higher at 36,572 and Nifty traded 2.75 points higher at 10,773.

9. 51 AM: Top gainers and Losers

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Infosys, Tata Motors were trading as the major gainers today, while ONGC, BPCL, PowerGrid, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel were among the top losers.

9. 38 AM: Nifty outlook

Expressing views on Nifty's outlook, Reliance Smart Money in its daily report said,"As per the set-up, we believe the index will continue current up-move. This could lead the index towards its long-term moving average 200-day SMA (10,888 level) and then towards its psychological resistance point-11,000 mark. In case of fall, the index will initially find supports at around its upper band of the range and then around its 20-day EMA, which are placed at 10,440 and at 10,258 levels, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,630 and then at 10,500 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,890 and then at 11,035 levels."

9. 22 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 26

Suzlon, Bandhan Bank, HUL, Godrej Consumer, PVR, Bajaj Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9. 17 AM: Opening Bell

9. 17 AM: Opening Bell

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, barring the mixed equities from overseas following news that Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley. Sensex rose 173 points higher to 36,663 and Nifty gained 39 points to trade at 10,803.

9. 11 AM: Global equities today

Where European stocks ended higher amid banks stocks rally, Wall Street ended with strong gains for the fifth straight session. Although, weakness in US Futures after turning positive overnight kept Asain indices marginally in red. Crude prices too dropped in Asian counterparts after trading higher overnight.

9.03 AM: Nifty outlook

Expressing views on Nifty's technical indicators, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," If we look at the index, Nifty has now approached the resistance zone of 10800-11000 which coincides with the '200 SMA' on the daily chart. However, so far, there are no signs of reversal and hence, one should avoid taking any contra bet. With today's gap, 10700-10630 will now be seen as the immediate support for the index. The Nifty Midcap50 index has surpassed its swing high and its '200 SMA' indicating that stocks from the midcap space could continue to provide good opportunities for momentum traders."

8. 52 AM: Upcoming Q1 earnings

On the earnings front, IT major TCS will kick off Q1 earnings season with its Q1 results on July 9, which will decide the direction of market. In terms of Q4 results, Suzlon, NBCC, IFB Industries among others will report their earnings today

8. 44 AM:Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, closed lower at 74.67 per US dollar against Friday's close of 74.63 per US dollar.

8. 36 AM: India-China border row

With reports of Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley by as much as 1 km today, the indices are expected to react positively in intraday trade tomorrow.

8.30 AM: Closing

8.30 AM: Closing

Surging for the fourth day in a row, both benchmark equity indices - Sensex and Nifty - closed at the highest levels since March 6 on Monday. Tracking gains from index heavyweight dstocks from IT and auto sector, Sensex climbed 465 points higher to 36,487 and Nifty rose 156 points to 10,763.