Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms 300 points, Nifty above 17,900; Tata Steel, Zomato in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 309 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 60,229.04, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 96.7 points or 0.54 per cent to 17,970.30.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto was the only stock trading in the red.

Indian market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI.

Sensex closed 433.13 points lower at 59,919 and Nifty fell 143.60 points to 17,873.60. SBI was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.83 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,637 crore on November 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 445 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.