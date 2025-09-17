SJVN, Hindustan Copper, GMDC among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept 18

SJVN Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 18.

Zydus Wellness Ltd would turn ex-date for a stock split, with its shares being subdivided from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2 each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The SJVN board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 37th AGM. The company has set September 18 as the record date, it informed the stock exchanges.

The Hindustan Copper board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.46 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same, the company told stock exchanges.

The Poly Medicure board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Thursday, September 18, has been fixed as the record date.

Advertisement

The GMDC board had recommended a dividend of Rs 10.10 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 18 is the record date for the same.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (Rs 1.10 per share), JNK India Ltd (Rs 0.30 per share), Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (Rs 1.00 per share), Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), Honda India Power Products Ltd (Rs 21.50 per share), Goodluck India Ltd (Rs 4.00 per share), IRM Energy Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Ashiana Housing Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) and Sterling Tools Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 18, Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed higher, with the Sensex rising 313.02 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 82,693.71, and the Nifty50 gaining 91.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 25,330.25.