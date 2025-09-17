2500% return in 5 years: Ashish Kacholia’s multibagger stock goes ex-dividend; stock up 4%

TANFAC Industries Ltd, the Tamil Nadu-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, turned ex-dividend today, September 17, after its board had recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per share with a face value of Rs 10.

The stock has emerged as a multibagger over the past five years, delivering a staggering 2,517.83 per cent return. TANFAC’s share price has surged from Rs 174.95 to Rs 4,579.90 in this period. The scrip is also part of ace investor Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio, who holds 1,58,229 shares, around a 1.59 per cent stake, potentially earning him an estimated Rs 14.24 lakh in dividends at the declared rate.

On Wednesday, shares of TANFAC rose as much as 4.1 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 4,647.95 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 4,461.40. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 4,588 crore. The stock is 143 per cent higher than its 52-week low of Rs 1,890 and has gained 42 per cent over the past six months.

On the technical front, the stock is above the 50-day SMA of Rs 4,495.6 and the 200-day SMA of Rs 3,443.4, showing the price comfortably trading above key moving averages. The RSI (45.5) and MFI (44.7) are in mid-range, while a one-year beta of 0.6 points to very low volatility.

TANFAC Industries produces a diverse range of specialty chemicals, including anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, sulphuric acid, oleum, aluminium fluoride, potassium fluoride, potassium bifluoride, boron trifluoride complexes, calcium sulphate (gypsum), isobutyl acetophenone, acetic acid, peracetic acid, and poly aluminium chloride.

The company operates as a joint sector entity, promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across 60 acres in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Cuddalore.