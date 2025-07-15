Top stocks in news: HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, LIC, RailTel, Tata Tech, Inox Wind, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday amid weak quarterly earnings and delay in the tariff deal between the US and India. BSE Sensex dropped 247.01 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 82,253.46, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 67.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 25,082.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15, 2025:

Q1 results today: HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, AWL Agri Business, Geojit Financial Services, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, and more will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate, Computer Age Management Services, Grindwell Norton, IDBI Bank, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, Vinyl Chemicals (India) shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Anuh Pharma shall trade ex-bonus. Shares of Kilitch Drugs shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player reported a 9.7 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 3,843 crore, but revenue rose 8.2 per cent YoY to Rs 30,349 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebit increased 3.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,942 crore, while Ebit margins dropped 80 bps to 16.3 per cent. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Incyte Corporation related to litigation concerning LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). As a result, Sun Pharma has announced the launch of LEQSELVI in the United States. The drug is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The Government of India has appointed R Doraiswamy as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LIC for a three-year term, effective July 14.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway owned company has received a work order worth Rs 264.07 crore from East Central Railway. The order involves the provision of Kavach, an indigenous train collision avoidance system, on low-density railway tracks of East Central Railway.

Tata Technologies: The Tata group firm reported a 5.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 170.3 crore, while revenue fell 2 per cent to Rs 1,244.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda dropped 16.2 per cent to Rs 168.8 crore, while Ebit margins fell 230 bps to 13.57 per cent.

Oberoi Realty: The resolution plan of the consortium comprising Oberoi Realty, Shree Naman Developers, and JM Financial Properties and Holdings, under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Hotel Horizon, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors. The consortium will acquire Hotel Horizon for Rs 919 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railways company said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for a project under the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV. The awarded Contract involves the design and construction of a 7.298 km viaduct, including the construction of platforms for seven stations.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: The specialty chemicals company has signed a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG for the regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs of LNG annually, following an initial ramp-up period, primarily at its Dahej terminal.

Power Mech Projects: The construction company has secured an order worth Rs 498.39 crore from SJVN Thermal (P) for commissioning support and a comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the coal-based supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP) (2 x 660 MW) located in Buxar, Bihar.

Inox Wind: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on July 17 to consider fundraising via equity shares or other securities, through a rights issue and/or any other permissible mode.

Rallis India: The Tata Group's chemical player reported a 98 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 95 crore, while revenue increased 22.2 per cent to Rs 957 crore for the first quarter of FY26. Ebitda increased 56.3 per cent YoY to Rs 150 crore with margins expanding 341 bps to 15.67 per cent.

Tejas Networks: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 193.9 crore in Q1 FY26 from a net profit of Rs 77.5 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was attributed to delayed purchase orders and shipment clearances, particularly relating to the BSNL 4G project. Revenue plunged 87 per cent YoY to Rs 211 crore from Rs 1,563 crore in Q1 FY25, and fell 89 per cent, sequentially.

Meson Valves India: The industrial products company has received a submarine fuel system order worth Rs 46.26 lakh from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.