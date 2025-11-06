SpiceJet adds five new aircraft on damp lease; stock slips 4%

SpiceJet Ltd has expanded its fleet with the induction of five additional aircraft on damp lease, taking the total number of new additions to 10. The latest additions comprise a mix of Boeing 737s and an Airbus A340, along with the reactivation of a Boeing 737 MAX that had been previously grounded. All five aircraft have commenced commercial operations, strengthening the airline's domestic and international network amid a surge in passenger demand.

With these inductions, SpiceJet aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) by the end of November. The move aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and increase flight frequencies during the peak travel season.

The airline recently announced a significant scale-up in its Winter 2025 schedule, with plans to operate 250 daily flights. This marks a sharp rise from 125 flights in the Summer 2025 schedule and 150 flights during the previous winter.

"This represents a 100 per cent increase compared to the Summer 2025 schedule, underscoring SpiceJet's strong growth trajectory and the rising demand for air travel," the airline said in a statement.

On the financial front, SpiceJet reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 18 crore in the first quarter of FY26, against a profit of Rs 402 crore in the same period last year. Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (PAX RASK) was recorded at Rs 4.74, while the Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at a robust 86 per cent.

The company's net worth improved to Rs 446 crore from a negative Rs 2,398 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by ongoing financial restructuring.

Meanwhile, shares of SpiceJet declined 3.59 per cent to Rs 35.50 on Thursday. "The airline is in a revival mode. Considering this, investors with a high-risk appetite can consider buying the stock," said Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.