SpiceJet gets credit rating upgrade, check stock reaction

Shares of SpiceJet were trading on a flat note on Wednesday even as the airline said Acuite Ratings & Research has upgraded its long-term credit rating. The rating has been upgraded to BB-(Stable) and short-term rating to A4+.

However, SpiceJet shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 35.90 on BSE today. In the current session, a total of 52.08 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.89 crore on BSE. Market cap of SpiceJet stood at Rs 4,602 crore.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 31.25 on August 11, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 79.90 on September 16, 2024.

The stock has lost 36% since the beginning of this year and fallen 42% in a year

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of SpiceJet stands at 50, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating average volatility in a year



The airline said the upgrade reflects the airline’s strengthened financial position, improved business outlook, and sustained efforts toward operational resilience.

It builds on the strong momentum in SpiceJet’s credit profile. In November 2024, Acuité had raised the airline’s rating by four notches to B+ (Stable) along with a short-term rating of A4. This was followed in January 2025 by CareEdge Ratings assigning a BB- (Stable) rating, marking SpiceJet’s second upgrade within just three months.

Acuité, in its latest upgrade, highlighted, "The upgrade in the rating reflects the significant new infusion of funds from key promoter company in March 2025 into the airline which occurred after the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) in September 2024 providing additional liquidity cushion and which will be helping in improving overall operations."