SRF Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 60% despite labour code impact; dividend declared

SRF Ltd posted stronger-than-expected financial results for the December quarter, overcoming a Rs 73.24 crore impact from new labour codes that weighed on profitability. Net profit rose 59.7% year-on-year to Rs 432.7 crore in Q3 against Rs 271 crore in the year ago period, while revenue climbed 6.3% to Rs 3,712.5 crore. EBITDA climbed 26% to Rs 780 crore, leading to a margin of 21% in Q3 against 20.9% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The board declared an interim dividend of 50% (₹5 per share), to be paid on or before 17 February 2026 to shareholders on record as of 27 January 2026. Additionally, Samir Kashyap was appointed as President and Chief Financial Officer, with approvals from the nomination, remuneration, and audit committees.

Meanwhile, shares of SRF closed 3.51% lower at Rs 2854.55 on the BSE following the release of the results, amid a stock market crash today. Investors appeared cautious, factoring in the impact of the new labour codes and ongoing sector-wide concerns.

SRF's specialty chemicals division remained under pressure due to competitive pricing dynamics and delayed orders from significant clients, indicating persistent softness in the segment's growth.

The board's decision to approve a substantial interim dividend and the appointment of a new CFO signal ongoing efforts to reinforce shareholder value and organisational stability. The muted reaction on the bourses highlights ongoing scrutiny of how regulatory changes and sector headwinds may affect future earnings trajectories for the company and its industry peers.