IOC declares interim dividend of Rs 5; check record date, stock reaction & more 

PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026.

The board of the firm also fixed December 18, 2025 as the 'record date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.

"It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has declared an Interim Dividend of 50% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2025-26. The interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026. It may also be noted that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), the Board has fixed Thursday, 18 December 2025 as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend," said Indian Oil.

The IOC stock rose 2% to Rs 164.85 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 161.65. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.30 lakh crore.