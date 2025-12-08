Cochin Shipyard Limited, a government-owned company, has announced the signing of significant shipbuilding contracts with Denmark-based Svitzer for the construction of electric towing vessels. The company described the order as 'significant', falling within the value range of Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore.

According to Cochin Shipyard Limited, “the company stated that the contract entails building four 26-metre fully electric 'TRAnsverse' tugs, specifically the ‘TRAnsverse 2600E’ model, with a 70-tonne bollard pull capacity.” The contract also includes an option for the construction of up to four additional vessels. Delivery is targeted to commence from late 2027.

“According to the exchange filing, these vessels will be built to Svitzer's specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide.” The shipbuilder stated: “The shipbuilder noted that the collaboration combines Svitzer's expertise in sustainable towage with CSL's shipbuilding capabilities.”

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed 0.27% higher at Rs 1644 on Friday compared to the previous close of Rs 1,639.60 . The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 43,250 crore.

Despite this uptick, the stock has declined over 30% in the past six months. Earlier, the company’s Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date set as 18 November and the dividend planned to be paid by 11 December. No further financial ratios, comparative Sensex data, or comprehensive return figures were disclosed in the announcement.

The contract with Svitzer reflects a move towards advanced, sustainable shipbuilding solutions, with Cochin Shipyard to deliver vessels that will support Svitzer’s global operational ambitions. The agreement’s option for four additional tugs could further strengthen Cochin Shipyard’s order pipeline, though no details on future projections or regulatory matters were provided in the company’s statement. The collaboration highlights the strategic importance of international partnerships for Cochin Shipyard as it aims to advance its technical expertise and market presence in electric vessel construction.