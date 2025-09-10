Business Today
Sterling and Wilson's order inflows exceed Rs 2,400 crore on latest LoI win, check details

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025 8:56 AM IST
Sterling and Wilson's order inflows exceed Rs 2,400 crore on latest LoI win, check detailsSterling and Wilson shares in focus: The value of contract is Rs 415 crore. 

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a leading renewable EPC are in focus today after the company said it received a LOI from a leading Private IPP for a BOS EPC package for development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC Solar PV Project along with 220/33 kV Pooling Substation in Rajasthan, India. The value of contract is Rs 415 crore. 

Sterling and Wilson stock ended 0.28% higher at Rs 266.45 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6,221 crore. 

"Proud to announce that the company has received a LOI from a leading Private IPP for a BOS EPC package for development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC Solar PV Project along with 220/33 kV Pooling Substation in Rajasthan, India. Total value of the contract is approximately INR 415 crore including O&M and taxes," said Sterling and Wilson. 

Speaking on the order win, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the Private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows, which has exceeded Rs 2,400 crore this year.” 

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 10, 2025 8:56 AM IST
