Sterling and Wilson shares rise 5% on Rs 1,313-crore order win, check details

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd rose 5% in early deals today after the firm said it won a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 240 MW AC Solar PV project in South Africa. The value of the order is Rs 1,313 crore. The company said it has won its second international project from South Africa. With this, the company's total EPC order inflows this fiscal has exceeded 5,088 crore, it said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement triggered a positive response in the market as shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 5.42% to Rs 237.85 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,412 crore.

Sterling and Wilson said it is currently implementing four turnkey Solar PV projects with four reputed developers in the South African market. The two ongoing projects it bagged last fiscal have made strong operational progress and helped establish the company's presence in the market, while the two new projects bagged in the past two months have consolidated their presence in the market.

Speaking on the order win, Mr. Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited shared “We are very excited to announce our second international order from South Africa this fiscal within a span of two months. South Africa remains a key international market for us where we are currently implementing four PV projects with four reputed customers reflecting our strong value proposition and positioning in this market. With this order win, SWREL has now achieved ~INR 5,088 crore of order inflows this fiscal, and ordering momentum continues to remain robust.”

Advertisement

In comparison to competitors in the renewable energy sector, Sterling and Wilson’s recent international order inflow could bolster its profile in overseas markets. Industry peers in the renewable EPC segment include Tata Power Solar and Adani Solar. The order win, combined with ongoing project executions in South Africa, points to a potential strengthening of Sterling and Wilson’s international business pipeline.