DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Q4 results expectations, date & time

DMart share price: Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), the retail giant, is set to reveal its Q4 earnings this week. DMart shares have been on a run, rallying nearly 15% over the past month. Taking a slight breather in Thursday’s afternoon trade, the counter edged down 0.29% to trade at Rs 4580.10 per share on the BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

DMart earnings date, time, and dividend expectations

Avenue Supermarts is scheduled to announce its Q4 and full-year results for FY26 this weekend, on Saturday, May 2.



According to the official stock exchange filing, the company board would meet on Saturday, May 2, 2026, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

While the company has not locked in an exact time for the upcoming release, in Q3 DMart announced its quarterly results after 5 pm.

For investors hoping for a dividend payout should note that the current exchange filing does not mention a dividend declaration on the agenda for this specific board meeting.

DMart Q4 results preview

Advertisement

HDFC Securities noted that based on DMart's latest revenue update, the retailer's reported revenue rose 19% year-on-year, reaching Rs 17,200 crore. The brokerage expect the company's annualised sales per square foot to grow by roughly 3% year-on-year to Rs 36.9k.

During the quarter, the retail chain successfully added 58 net new stores, bringing its total store count to 500.

“Building in ~10bps EBITDAM expansion YoY to 6.9% as intense competition continues to elevate employee and other operational costs,” the brokerage said.

On the other hand, PL Capital highlighted that sales per store saw a modest increase of 1.3%, noting “higher pace of store openings and intense competitive intensity from quick commerce in urban catchments continue to impact store throughput.”

Advertisement

“Dmart opened 58 net new stored in Q4, highest quartelry addition till date with focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities which will increase sales growth but curtail margins,” PL Capital said.

