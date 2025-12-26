Stock market: Sensex down 183 pts, Nifty below 26,100; Bajaj Finance, Eternal lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Friday after the Christmas holiday, dragged by selling pressure in index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Sun Pharma.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex declined 96.69 points, or 0.11%, to 85,312.01 after falling nearly 183 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 14.20 points, or 0.05%, to 26,127.90, after briefly touching a low of 26,095.65.

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance led losers, rising 1.35% to Rs 1001.15. Eternal dropped 0.86%, while Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel declined 0.53%, 0.34% and 0.29%, respectively.

At last trade, Wall Street ended higher overnight as all three major indices closed the session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.60% to 48,731.16, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.32% to close at 6,932.05. The tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.22% higher to settle at 23,613.31.

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.01% to 50,916.93, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.73% to 4,138.45. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged 0.17% higher to 25,818.93.

Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said domestic equity benchmarks are likely to open on a cautious to mildly negative note on Friday, as markets reopen after the Christmas holiday, with investors remaining watchful amid the absence of strong global cues.

“GIFT Nifty indicates a lower start, down around 60 points, hinting at early profit-booking after recent gains. Global cues are mixed, with Asian markets trading steady and U.S. futures slightly subdued, leading to a measured risk appetite at the open. Stability in the Indian rupee and the absence of aggressive FII selling continue to provide underlying support to domestic sentiment, keeping the broader outlook constructive,” Shah said.

Shah said the 50-pack index remains technically well-placed as it continues to trade above its short-term moving averages, indicating underlying strength despite near-term consolidation. Adding, “The index has formed a higher-base structure on the daily chart, suggesting that dips are likely to attract buying interest. Immediate support is seen at 25,950–26,000, below which the next support is placed near 25,850. On the upside, 26,250–26,300 remains a crucial resistance zone; a sustained breakout above this level could trigger a fresh leg of upside toward 26,350–26,500.”

