Stock Market: Sensex flat, Nifty at 25,787; Bharti Airtel leads gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened marginally higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Gains were capped despite strong quarterly earnings from Bharti Airtel and Titan, which lent some support to investor sentiment.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 9.24 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 83,987.73, after rising as much as 89 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 declined 12.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 25,776.30, after touching a day’s high of 25,787.40.

Among Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel led gainers, gaining 2.75 per cent to Rs 2131. Titan shares rose 0.73 per cent.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.48 per cent to 47,336.68, while the S&P 500 rose 0.17 per cent to 6,851.97. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.46 per cent to settle at 23,834.72.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.09 per cent to 52,361.14, while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.80 per cent to 4,146.01. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 per cent to 26,241.29.

On Monday, the Sensex gained 39.78 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 83,978.49, while the Nifty50 advanced 41.25 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 25,763.35.

Amruta Shinde, Technical and Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking, said Indian equities are likely to open on a flat-to-negative note on Tuesday, in line with early cues from the GIFT Nifty, which was quoting around the 25,870 level, down about 28 points.

“This points to a cautiously optimistic sentiment among investors amid mixed global cues and a lack of strong domestic triggers. In the near term, traders are expected to closely track global market trends, movements in crude oil prices, and institutional fund flows to determine market direction,” Shinde said.

“The Nifty 50 showed resilience in the previous session, opening on a flat note but maintaining an upward bias throughout, indicating steady buying interest at lower levels. For today, immediate resistance is placed at 25,850, followed by 25,900 and 26,000. On the downside, support levels are seen at 25,600 and 25,650, which may serve as potential accumulation zones for positional traders,” Shinde added.