Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 58 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks indices are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in their Asian peers led by AI gains, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day. Traders will be also looking at the new November series after a volatile expiry in the previous session, amid a busy result session.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 57.9 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 26,148, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian shares got a lift from Wall Street on Wednesday. Nikkei soared more than 2 per cent to hit the 51,000 mark. KOSPI soared more than a per cent, while Hang Seng edged lower slightly.

As the November F&O series begins, a wave of optimism is likely to greet investors, with bullish sentiment firmly intact with positive cues stemming from hopes of a Fed rate cut and progress in the US-China trade dialogue, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities. "The earnings calendar remains eventful," he said.

All three major US stock indexes posted record closing highs again on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.78 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 47,706.37, the S&P 500 gained 15.73 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6,890.89, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 190.04 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 23,827.49.

The safe-haven gold traded just shy of $4,000 an ounce, with a pick-up in risk appetite denting demand for the asset and after its recent sharp fall squeezed leveraged money out of a very crowded trade. The dollar sustained losses as investors bet Wednesday's expected Fed cut would not be the last for the year. The US dollar index was steady at 98.681.

Oil prices rose, snapping three straight days of declines as investors considered the impact of US sanctions against Russia's two biggest oil companies on global supply, along with a potential OPEC+ plan to raise output. Brent crude futures were up 0.28 per cent to $64.58 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.18 per cent to $60.26 per barrel.

Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key global central bank meetings and major U.S. tech earnings announcements, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "We maintain our bullish outlook despite the consolidation and recommend focusing on stock selection based on relative strength."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 10,339.80 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,081.55 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

The intraday market texture is volatile and non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be an ideal strategy for day traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. On the higher side, 26,000/84,800 and 26,050/85,000 would act as key resistance zones, while 25,800/84,200 could be an important support area for the bulls, he said.

A successful breakout above 26,050/85,000 could push the market towards 26,150–26,200/85,300-85,500, while below 25,800/84,200, the market is likely to retest the levels of 25,700–25,600/84,000-83,700," Chauhan added.

Nifty trading well above the 21EMA, keeping the bullish bias intact. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and remains in the high momentum zone, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "In the short term, the index may witness a decent rally as momentum picks up above 26,000. On the higher end, resistance is seen at 26,300, while support is placed at 25,850."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank seems to be consolidating its recent gains. Looking at key levels, the 58,200–58,300 zone will act as an immediate resistance, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "If the index manages to give a follow through move above the level of 58,300, the pullback can continue further till 58,800 level. While, on the downside, the zone of 57,600-57,500 will act as a crucial support."

A sustained move above last week’s high of 58,577 would confirm a breakout continuation, opening the door for an extension of the recent rally towards 59,000 and 59,300 levels, said Bajaj Broking. "We maintain a positive bias and believe that intermittent dips should be utilized as buying opportunities within the established support zones," it added.