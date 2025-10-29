Top stocks in news: PNB Housing, Premier Energies, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, Adani Green

Indian benchmark indices ended in red on Tuesday after a volatile trading session on the back of the monthly expiry of October series contracts. BSE Sensex fell 150.68 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 84,628.16, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 29.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 25,936.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 29, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, PB Fintech, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Pipes, BHEL, Brigade Enterprises, CG Power, Fino Payments Bank, NMDC, NTPC Green Energy, Radico Khaitan, RailTel Corporation of India, SAIL, United Breweries and Varun Beverages will announce their Q2 earnings today.

Shree Cement: The cement player reported a 303.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 308.5 crore, while revenue grew 17.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,761 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda soared 58.8 per cent YoY to Rs 974 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded 20.45 per cent for the quarter.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm's net profit jumped 25 per cent YoY to Rs 644 crore, while the revenue remained flat at Rs 3,008 crore. Its operational capacity stands at 16.7 GW, as of September 30, rising 49 per cent YoY and it added 2,437 MW greenfield capacity in H1 FY26.

Advertisement

Jindal Steel: The metal major reported a 25.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 638.2 crore, while revenue rose 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 11,685.2 crore in the quarter ended on September 30. The company board approves the appointment of Gautam Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer.

Tata Capital: Tata Group's recently listed NBFC reported a 17 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 1,128 crore, while net interest income increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,637 crore inJuly-September 2025 quarter. Its assets under management soared 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2.15 lakh crore as of the quarter.

Premier Energies: The solar solutions player reported a 71.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 353.4 crore, while revenue increased 20.3 per cent to Rs 1,863.9 crore for the September 2025 quarter. It continued strong solar manufacturing momentum as margins increased sharply to 30.5 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Adani Total Gas: The city gas distributor reported a 12 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 162 crore in its September quarter on a rise in input gas prices. However, its revenue from operations rose 19 per cent to Rs 1,569 crore during the reported quarter. Piped cooking gas connections crossed the 1 million mark, and the number of CNG stations reached 662.

Signature Global India: The real estate developer has raised Rs 875 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The proceeds will be used for the development of mid-income and sustainable housing projects and for the reduction of existing debt.

Oil India: The oil marketing company has signed a partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) to boost growth across refining, petrochemicals, and logistics infrastructure. It has signed a pact with BPCL and NRL for a Rs 3,500 crore cross-country product evacuation pipeline following the NRL refinery expansion.

PNB Housing Finance: Girish Kousgi, Managing Director and CEO of the company, vacated his office on October 28. Regulatory approvals are currently underway for the appointment of a new Managing Director & CEO. Jatul Anand, Executive Director, will lead the team under the guidance of the Board, chaired by D Surendran, Nominee Director from Punjab National Bank.

Advertisement

Blue Dart Express: The logistics solutions player reported a 29.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 81 crore, while revenue increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,549.3 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its ebitda rose 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 251.9 crore, while improved to 16.2 per cent for the quarter.

DCM Shriram: The diversified conglomerate announced a 151.2 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 158 crore, while revenue rose 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,432 crore for the three-months ended September 30, 2025. Its board also approved the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in four companies engaged in the production of industrial salt for Rs 175 crore.

ArisInfra Solutions: The recently listed infra company, through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions, has announced strategic partnerships with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru-based Amogaya Projects. These partnerships further strengthen its integrated model across material supply and value-added services and aim to unlock over Rs 12,000 crore in real estate value.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.