Suzlon Energy shares Q2 results date; check day, previews, targets & concall schedule

Suzlon Q2 results date: After a strong rise in the previous session, shares of Suzlon Energy will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, October 29 after the wind energy company announced its quarterly earnings after the market hours on Tuesday, October 28.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025," said Suzlon Energy in an exchange filing.

After the quarter earnings, Suzlon Energy will host several physical analysts conferences between November 06-20, 2025 with brokerage firms including B&K Securities, UBS, Anand Rathi, Avendus Spark, JM Financial and Kotak Securities, said the company in another exchange filing with the bourses.

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped nearly 4.75 per cent to settle at Rs 56.24 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 77,000 crore. The stock is down about 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit five months ago in May 2025. The stock is down 15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

"This is to inform that a material price movement (MPM) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy on October 28, 2025 at 3.10 pm. However we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM," said the company in another exchange filing with the bourses.

JM Financial said Suzlon’s net revenue may increase at least 40 per cent YoY on account of higher dispatches, which are seen to be at 410MW in 2QFY26. Increase in EBITDA due to operating leverage, it said but the brokerage recently trimmed its target price on the stock to Rs 66 (from Rs 78 earlier).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects Suzlon to clock a 1 per cent fall in profit on YoY basis, despite a 32 per cent jump in sales. MOFSL sees a 32 per cent YoY growth in sales at Rs 2,785.20 crore, as it cited the execution of 365MW of wind turbine orders in Q2, up 42 per cent YoY, but down 18 per cent QoQ. MOFSL retained 'Buy' and a target of Rs 80 on Suzlon.

"Q2 deliveries are expected to have moderated vs Q1, as monsoon-related disruptions affect project execution and commissioning. Major orders during the quarter - NTPC’s 1,166 MW, Tata Power Renewables’ 838 MW and Zelestra’s 381 MW projects," said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, which has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon to report a revenue of Rs 2,915.9 crore, up 38.63 per cent YoY but down 6.89 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 470.9 crore, up 60 per cent YoY but down 21.39 per cent QoQ, with Ebitda margin coming at Rs 16.2 per cent. Net profit is penciled at Rs 257.5 crore, up 28.38 per cent YoY but down 20.60 per cent QoQ,

"We estimate execution of 375MW in Q2FY26 affected by heavy rains during the quarter while we anticipate Q2 margins to be sedate at 16 per cent (more EPC-related work). Execution ramp up and margin (due to fluctuations in EPC mix) remain key monitorables going forward," said Nuvama, which has a 'hold' rating on the stock.