Stock market today: Sensex falls 313 pts, Nifty below 25,250 ahead of Economic Survey 2026

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday, after two sessions of gains amid mixed cues from global markets. Investors' focus today rests on the Economic Survey 2025–26, set to be tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The survey is expected to shape sentiment ahead of the Union Budget on February 1, offering key signals on capital expenditure, fiscal consolidation, and policy direction for various sectors.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 220.81 points, or 0.27%, to 82,123.87 after falling nearly 313 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty was down 55.90 points, or 0.22%, to 25,286.85, after briefly touching a low of 25,248.55.

Among Sensex constituents, Maruti Suzuki India declined 2.55% to Rs 14497. Asian Paints slipped 1.72%, while Titan, IndiGo and Hindustan Unilever fell 1.54%, 1.24% and 1.15%, respectively.

The agreement strengthens India’s export competitiveness but flags near-term headwinds that could temper gains, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. He said that while the broader structure remains supportive, near-term market upside may remain capped due to persistent foreign institutional investor outflows, pre-Budget positioning and mixed global cues, including rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets traded mixed. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.16% to 53,274.71, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.14% to 5,178.16. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.27% to 27,903.36.

“For day investors now, 25200/82000 would act as a key support zone. Above 25200/82000, the pullback rally could continue till 25500/82800. Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the index to 25575/83000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

Wall Street ended on a flat-to-mixed note overnight, with two of the three major indices closed in the green. The S&P 500 edged 0.01% lower to close at 6,978.03, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.02% to 49,015.60. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.17% to settle at 23,857.45.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Sensex advanced 487.20 points, or 0.60%, to end at 82,344.68, while the Nifty climbed 167.35 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 25,342.75.

Market focus during the session will squarely be on the Economic Survey 2025–26, scheduled for release at 11 am, which is expected to shape expectations for the Union Budget on February 1. Investors will track cues on capital expenditure projections for FY27, fiscal consolidation and policy thrust for infrastructure, defence and manufacturing, Ponmudi said.