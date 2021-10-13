Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 18,000; M&M, Titan top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 261 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 60,545.51, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 88.9 points or 0.49 per cent to 18,080.85.

M&M and Titan were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, SBI and Tata Steel were among the losers.

The 30-share Sensex ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 60,284.31 on Tuesday. Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 278 crore on October 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 741.22 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.