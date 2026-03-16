XED Executive Development launches maiden GIFT City IPO; check key details

XED Executive Development has launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, March 16, 2026, marking the first-ever IPO from GIFT City. The subscription period will run through March 24, 2026, with the offering fully denominated in US dollars and accessible to eligible global investors.

The price band is set at $10 to $10.5 per share. The company aims to raise $12 million, with shares to be listed on NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange, both based at GIFT City. Global Horizon Capital Advisors (IFSC) is the sole book running lead manager, with DBS Bank and RBL Bank as bankers, and KFin Technologies serving as registrar.

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This public issue is considered a milestone for India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem, as it is the first IPO to be launched from GIFT City. The initiative is seen as a strategic step in establishing GIFT City as a sought-after international financial hub, attracting global capital. The IPO, originally slated for 6 March, was rescheduled to 16 March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

XED Executive Development, founded in 2018, has established itself as a global executive education platform, specialising in leadership and management training for senior professionals. The company provides tailored programmes to senior leaders, including those from Fortune 500 companies, and operates across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America.

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The issue is open under the IFSCA framework to Non-Resident Indians, foreign portfolio investors, institutional investors, and other eligible overseas participants. Transactions are conducted exclusively in US dollars, with interested parties participating through brokers or intermediaries registered with GIFT City–IFSC.

By launching from GIFT City, XED Executive Development’s IPO stands as a significant development in India’s ambition to grow its international financial ecosystem, although detailed financial metrics or subscription data have not been disclosed in the available information.

Post-IPO, the shares will be listed on NSE IX and India INX, offering investors a platform within the internationally recognised GIFT City environment. The public issue is fully dollar-denominated, reflecting the global orientation of the IFSC structure. Investors must approach their registered brokers or intermediaries and ensure all mandates are confirmed within the stipulated window to participate.