Shares of Tata Power have weathered the storm caused by the West Asia war. While Sensex and Nifty have plunged 8% each during the war, Tata Power shares rose 5.33% since February 28 (when the war started).

On a year-to-date basis, the Tata Group stock gained 1.52%. This signals the Tata Power stock is in a recovery mode of late.

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However, in the current session, Tata Power shares fell 2.38% to Rs 385.55. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 61.5. In terms of price action, the stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day and 100 day moving averages.

Tata Power shares rose 2% in two years. In five years, the stock delivered multibagger returns of 253.49%.

The Tata Group stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 416.70 on June 11, 2025 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 332.10 on February April 2025. It has seen very high volatility in the last one year as its beta stands at 1.5.

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Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said the stock is showing early signs of recovery.

"The price action indicates a potential shift from bearish pressure toward a stabilization phase. On the daily chart, the stock formed a strong demand base near the Rs 355 zone, from where buyers stepped in aggressively and pushed prices higher.

Recently, the stock witnessed a sharp momentum move toward the Rs 405 region, supported by a noticeable expansion in volume. This strong rally reflects renewed buying interest in the counter. However, near the psychological resistance zone of Rs 400, the stock experienced some profit booking, leading to a mild pullback toward the 385–390 area," Shah said.

"Structurally, the 376 region now acts as immediate support. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the recovery structure remains intact and could lead to another attempt toward the Rs 400–405 resistance zone. A decisive breakout above this level may open the path toward Rs 415–420 in the coming sessions," added Shah.

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Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Tata power has recently witnessed a breakout from a descending triangle formation on the weekly chart and is currently undergoing a healthy retest of the breakout zone. The overall structure remains constructive as long as it sustains above Rs 356. If the stock holds this support, the ongoing momentum could extend towards Rs 420 in the near term, with a higher potential target placed around Rs 440."