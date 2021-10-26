Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 250 points, Nifty above 18,200; Tech Mahindra zooms 5%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid positive global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 252 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 61,218.92, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 73.35 points or 0.40 per cent to 18,198.75.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 5 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 145.43 points higher at 60,967 and Nifty advanced 10.50 points to 18,125.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,459 crore on October 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,390 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.