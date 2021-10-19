Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits 62k, Nifty above 18,550; L&T, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 200 points to hit 62,000 mark for the first time. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 241.9 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 62,007.55, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 92 points or 0.50 per cent to 18,569.05.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, M&M and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, ITC and Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

Equity market extended its winning streak to the seventh session on Monday, tracking heavy buying in banking, IT and metal stocks despite a weak trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59 and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 512 crore on October 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,703 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.