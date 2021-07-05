Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 15,750; auto, IT gain

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 228 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 52,711.21, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 64.35 points or 0.41 per cent to 15,786.55.

Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the losers.

Benchmark indices snapped their four-session losing run on Friday led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC. Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484. Nifty advanced 42.20 points at 15,722.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 982.8 crore on July 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.