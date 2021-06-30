Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 15,800; Maruti, Infosys top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on positive global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 202 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 52,751.91, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 61 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,809.25.

Maruti Suzuki and Infosys were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, M&M, SBI, Bajaj Auto, and Titan.

On the other hand, Power Grid and NTPC were among the losers.

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Infosys amid profit-booking. Sensex closed 185.93 points lower at 52,549 and Nifty tumbled 66.25 points to 15,748.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 116.63 crore on June 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.