'Stock markets have turned into a casino': NSE faces flak from netizens for changing Bank Nifty F&O expiry day

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday shifted the expiry day for the weekly Bank Nifty derivative contracts to Fridays from Thursdays with effect from July 7 and this didn't go well with stock market participants on Twitter.

“The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023,” stated an NSE circular.

As per the new changes, all monthly contracts will expire on last Friday of the respective contract month. If Friday is a holiday, the expiry day will be the previous day. NSE said its decision was based on the feedback it received from the market participants.

Netizens said NSE, in its quest to counter BSE's recently launched weekly options contracts in the Sensex and Bankex contracts, has turned "stock markets into a casino" with every trading day, except Monday, being an expiry day.

Tuesday is Fin Nifty Expiry while Wednesday is NSE Midcap expiry, and from mid-July onwards Thursday will be Nifty 50 expiry and Friday will be Bank Nifty expiry. A few weeks ago, NSE had reduced Bank Nifty lot size to 15 from 25 in order to compete with BSE on that front as well.

My thoughts on the Friday BankNifty expiry announced by NSE



1. Competition: Recently BSE had relaunched SENSEX & BANKEX Contracts with expiry on Friday, The volumes on these contracts rose WoW



This move by NSE is an attempt to not let the option volumes move to BSE



1/n — Manu Bhatia (@bhatiamanu) June 6, 2023

I have two friends Ramu and Shamu who run bars next to each other. Ramu used to run happy hours on Whiskey and Beers from 8 PM to 9 PM. Shamu realized that happy hour is a good idea. So Shamu started happy hours on cocktails from 9 PM to 10 PM.



Now Ramu shifted his happy hour -… — Abid Hassan 🇮🇳 (@abidsensibull) June 6, 2023

MONDAY - SINGLE DAY FREE

TUESDAY - FINNIFTY

WEDNESDAY - NIFTY MID CAP

THURSDAY - NIFTY

FRIDAY - BANKNIFTY , SENSEX & CURRENCY



MARKET KO PURA CASINO BNANE KI TYARI CHAL RAHI H 😂#NSE #BSE #sebi #StockMarket — Trade Like Sniper (@tradesniper007) June 6, 2023

One Twitter user said that in this 'casino' only exchanges and government stand to benefit because retail traders will lose more than gain.

Daily Casino. Khelo India Khelo🤣 In this game 2 players are sure to make profit no matter what. Exchanges and the Govt. — AV, (@AmitGupta21Cent) June 6, 2023

Khelo india khelo roj expiry game khelo



Mon – Nil

Tue – FINNIFTY

Wed – MIDCAP

Thu – Nifty

Fri – Nifty Bank



Apko kaun sa day ka khel pasand ayega ? — Dr. Mukul Agrawal (@themukulagrawal) June 6, 2023

Daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly. Khelo India Khelo. — Suhas Patil (@Suhasagri) June 6, 2023

After NSE moves Banknifty Expiry to Friday, BSE be like



👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AaG8wWEnjJ — Fintwit Decoded (@FintwitDecoded) June 6, 2023

Shifting the BN expiry to Friday doubles the volume for Nse.



Double income for Nse, brokers, — Jitendra Jain (@jitendrajain) June 6, 2023

#BSE to #NSE after they shifted the wildest expiry (#Banknifty) on Friday to make sure volumes are high 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1K0qaBofXp — The Chartians (@chartians) June 6, 2023

Those days are very near when NSE & BSE will start Hourly Expiry!! — भाऊ (@PatilBankNifty) June 6, 2023

As many as 89 per cent of the individual traders lost their money in the F&O segment in FY22; they witnessed an average loss of Rs 1.1 lakh during the year, according to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

While releasing a detailed study on the P&L of individual traders in the F&O segment, Sebi highlighted that the total number of unique individual traders who traded through the top 10 brokers in equity F&O segment jumped over 500 per cent to 45.2 lakh during FY22 as against 7.1 lakh during FY19.

“During FY22, 11 per cent of individual traders in equity F&O segment made a profit with an average profit of Rs 1.5 lakh. The percentage went down marginally to 10 per cent for active traders, though the average profit made by them went up to Rs 1.9 lakh during the same period,” Sebi said.

The market watcher further highlighted that 90 per cent of the active traders incurred average losses of Rs 1.25 lakh in FY22.