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'The Odyssey' box office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's film tops $1 billion worldwide, nears ₹200 crore gross in India

'The Odyssey' box office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's film tops $1 billion worldwide, nears ₹200 crore gross in India

Featuring an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 9:58 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection day 20: Christopher Nolan's film tops $1 billion worldwide, nears ₹200 crore gross in IndiaChristopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate the global box office even as its theatrical run enters the third week. The mythological epic maintained a steady hold in India on Tuesday, while its worldwide earnings have climbed close to the coveted $1.05 billion mark.

READ THIS: 'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹150 crore in India, is ₹200 crore next?

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India box office

The Odyssey has maintained a steady run at the Indian box office despite entering its third week. Christopher Nolan's directorial wrapped up Week 1 with ₹90.30 crore and added ₹44.95 crore in Week 2, taking its total to ₹135.25 crore after two weeks. In its third week, the film collected ₹2.65 crore on Day 15, ₹1.40 crore on Day 16, ₹1.60 crore on Day 17, ₹2 crore on Day 18, and an estimated ₹1.58 crore on Day 19, according to Sacnilk.

With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹153.43 crore. The Day 19 earnings were around 21% lower than Day 18, reflecting the typical weekday slowdown while the film continues to attract audiences in its third week, according to Sacnilk. The film's India gross collection now stands at ₹182.90 crore, with the Day 19 earnings coming from 737 shows across the country. While the number of screens has reduced since its release, Christopher Nolan's directorial continues to draw audiences in premium formats and metro cities.

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Worldwide collection

Globally, The Odyssey has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2026. As per Sacnilk, the film has grossed approximately ₹9,900 crore worldwide, including ₹182.90 crore from India. Based on current exchange rates, this translates to approximately $1.05 billion (ranging from $1.04 to $1.05 billion) in worldwide box office receipts.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron, The Odyssey has enjoyed exceptional traction across international markets, with overseas collections accounting for the overwhelming share of its global earnings.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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