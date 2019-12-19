Stocks in focus: JM Financial, RITES, Bajaj Finance, Gujarat Gas, NMDC and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

JM Financial: The company said its board has approved raising capital by way of issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or securities, for an aggregate amount of Rs 850 crore. The company also plans to increase the investments by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) limit to 40% from 24% of the paid-up equity share capital.

RITES Ltd: Company's board is scheduled to meet on December 27, 2019 to consider and approve the interim dividend, if any and to fix the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance has invoked pledged shares of Karvy Data Management Services for securing the outstanding dues from Karvy Broking Ltd. As per the filing, 24 lakh equity shares representing l0% of the paid-up share caital of KDMSL have been acquired upon invocation of pledged shares.

NMDC: Ministry of Coal has allocated two coal blocks the Rohne and Tokisud North, located at Hazaribagh District of Jharkhand to the company for the purpose of commercial mining. Both the coal blocks have been allocated to NMDC based on the diligent efforts of NMDC's Coal Division.

Gujarat Gas: Company announced that Sanjeev Kumar, the additional director on the board has been appointed as the Managing Director of the company.

Clariant Chemicals Limited: Clariant Chemicals has informed the exchange that its global holding company Clariant AG, has agreed to sell its entire Masterbatches business to PolyOne. The transaction values the Masterbatches business at USD 1,560 million, on a cash and debt free basis. This amount is payable at closing, which is expected by Q3 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited: Company in its filing said that the officials from Income Tax department have visited the company's head Offices and Manufacturing sites in connection with search on 19 December 2019 and search enquiry is continuing. As a law-abiding corporate, the company is extending all co-operations in this regard, the filing added.

Zensar Technologies: The IT major announced that is has been recognized with the ISG Special Award, presented as part of the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards Americas. The ISG Special Award is given to companies whose contributions to the sourcing industry have had an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The awards were announced at a gala event in New York on December 5th, 2019.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd: CARE Ratings Limited has reaffirmed the rating of the company's long-term bank facilities to A+ with stable outlook and short-term bank facilities to A1+.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd: Company's board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 29th January, 2020 to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ending on 31st December, 2019.