Stocks in news: MRF, Bajaj Consumer, Bharat Forge, Oil India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dilip Buildcon, GAIL and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on the latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are MRF, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Forge, Oil India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dilip Buildcon, GAIL, Essel Propack, Godfrey Phillips, UPL among others.

Max India Q3: The company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 366.8 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs net loss of Rs 30.31 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income stayed flat YoY at Rs 34.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 34.84 crore in the same period last financial year. Tax expense stood at Rs 0.39 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 1.30 crore in Q3 FY19.

Godfrey Phillips Q3: The company reported 39% % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 114 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 82 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 14.4% (YoY) to Rs 825 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 721 crore in the same period last financial year. Total Tax expense reduced to Rs 36 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 38 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Revenue from Cigarettes, Tobacco and related products stood at Rs 702 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 619 crore in Q3 FY19. Revenue from Retail and related products stood at Rs 93 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 77 crore in Q3 FY19.

United Phosphorus Limited Q3: The company reported 52% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 701 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 461 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 80% (YoY) to Rs 8,912 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,958 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS stood at Rs 9.16 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 6.04 crore in Q3 FY19.

Essel Propack Q3: The company reported 32% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 60 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 45 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 2.4% (YoY) to Rs 714 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 697 crore in the same period last financial year. Total Tax expense rose to Rs 28 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 25 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Dr Reddy: Company informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited has entered into an amendment of its collaboration, license and option agreement with Curis, Inc. for development and commercialization of CA-170.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker produced a total of 179,103 units in January FY20 as compared to 183,064 units January FY19, recording a de-growth of 2.1%.

Q3 Earnings Today: MRF, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Forge, Oil India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dilip Buildcon, Sundaram Finance, GAIL, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Chalet Hotels, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank Of India, Petronet LNG, General Insurance Corporation, Grasim Industries, Jmc Projects, Indian Overseas Bank, Motherson Sumi, New Delhi Television Ltd, Ucal Fuel Systems among others will release their Q3 results today.