Stocks in news: IndiGo, Wockhardt, Sanofi, Asian Paints and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on the latest developments.

Sanofi Q3: The company reported 22.7% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.3 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 79.3 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 14.01% (YoY) to Rs 851.1 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 746.5 crore in the same period last financial year. Sanofi also announced a final dividend of Rs 106 per equity share Rs 10 each and a one-time special dividend of Rs 243 per equity share Rs 10 each for the year ended 31st December 2019. The total dividend recommended is Rs 349 per equity share Rs 10 each for the year ended 31st December 2019.

InterGlobe Aviation: Following reports that suggested that SEBI has found undisclosed related party transactions at IndiGo in the preliminary enquiry, IndiGo has clarified the exchanges that news item is factually incorrect and the company has not received any communication from SEBI in this regard.

Wockhardt: The company informed the exchanges that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has placed Wockhardt long-term issuer rating of IND BB+' on rating watch evolving (RWE) and revised the outlook to 'Negative'.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The pharma major announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share at 60 % on a face value of Rs 10 per share. The 2nd interim dividend will be paid by the company on or after March 13, 2020, the filing added.

Asian Paints: The paints major announced a second interim dividend of Rs 7.15 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The interim dividend will be paid by the company on Wednesday, 4th March 2020 on or after Friday, 6th March 2020.

Future Enterprises: The company informed the exchanges that the Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited, Credit Rating Agency has assigned 'IVRA1+' credit rating to the company's commercial papers of the company.

Zensar Technologies: Company informed the exchanges that ICRA Limited has re-affirmed long-term rating at [ICRA] AA+ and short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+. Further, it has revised the outlook on the long-term rating, from stable to negative, the filing added.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The company informed that its board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday & Saturday on March 06 & 07, 2020, to consider, declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2019-2020 if any.