Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Sun Pharma, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, RITES, Hero MotoCorp and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

MPC Meet outcome today: Shares of rate sensitive companies will be in focus toay as the central bank's six member Monetary Policy Committee will be announcing its decision on repo rate and the reverse repo rate. Realty, banking and auto shares are likely to react with the outcome of the meet.

Avenue Supermarts: The company board at its board meeting has authorised to issue up to Rs 2 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each through QIP, with the floor price set at Rs 1,999.04 per share.

Lupin: The company informed that it has received US FDA approval for Leflunomide Tablets USP, 10 mg & 20 mg. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur (Unit 1) facility. Leflunomide is used for the treatment of adults with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the filing added.

Cipla Q3: The company reported 5.7% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 351 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 332 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose -- (YoY) to Rs 4,371 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,008 crore in the same period last financial year. Total EBITDA registered a growth of 7.1% (YoY) at Rs 758 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 708 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year

Berger Paints Q3: The company reported 36.9% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.35 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 133.18 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 4.7% (YoY) to Rs 1,710.13 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,631.82 crore in the same period last financial year.

Cadila Healthcare Q3: The company reported 11.6% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 374 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 335 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 7.3% (YoY) to Rs 3,638 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,390 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q3 Earnings Today: Sun Pharma, Adani Power, United Bank, United Breweries, Eicher Motors, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, Indraprastha Gas, Bata, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICRA, IDFC, Hind Rectifiers, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Corporation, Khadim India, NMDC, Rane Holdings, SKF India among others will release their quarterly earnings today.