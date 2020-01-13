Stocks in news: Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, IRCTC and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on latest news developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank among others.

IRCTC: The state-run company said that Ministry of Railways has given its approval to IRCTC for operating 82901/82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express (6 days a week). The train will see its inaugural run on January 17, 2020 and start its commercial run from January 19, 2020.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company's board has approved buyback of 57.14 lakh equity shares representing up to 1.13 % of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 210. The buyback is worth up to Rs 120 crore, being 4.69% and 5.42% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves.

Tata Elxsi: Company has reported a strong quarter with a 9.7% revenue growth and 44.9% profit before tax growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Company's 'Transportation' business segment grew 10.4% QoQ, while its 'Healthcare' vertical grew 40.6% QoQ. Media and Communications delivered another quarter of steady growth at5.3% QoQ and its design business also showed strong growth at 9.9% QoQ. "This performance was led by strong execution and ramp-ups in large deals won in the previous quarters, along with the addition of leading customers and wins in the electric vehicles, medical devices and the OTT segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

First Source Solutions: Vipul Khanna has been appointed the MD and CEO of the company. Special resolution was passed with requisite majority through postal ballot in a board meeting.

Edelweiss Financial: The company has received a communication from the Office of the Enforcement Directorate to represent and appear before them on January 15, 2020 and the Company shall do the needful.

Cipla: The pharma major has received USFDA's nod for a drug used to treat epilepsy, Fibromyalgia & anxiety disorder.

Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power: BSE and NSE will suspend trading in shares of cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises and fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results. The exchanges said these firms have not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarter and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). However, if companies comply with the provisions of listing norms on or before January 29, trading in its securities will not be suspended, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

Q3 Earnings: Wipro, Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Network 18, Tata Steel BSL, National Plastic Technologies, Shiva Cement and TV18 Broadcast are among the companies that are scheduled to post their December quarterly earnings today.