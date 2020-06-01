Stocks in news: YES Bank, RIL, IDBI Bank, Kotak Bank, P&G Health, M&M, Affle, Polycab, MCX, Lemon Tree and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Orient Electric, Magna Electro Castings, Capital India Finance, Universal Cables, Welspun Enterprises, Vindhya Telelinks, V-Guard Industries, Birla Cable, Srikalahasthi Pipes among others will announce their Q4 results today. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

-The MHA on Saturday came up with new guidelines for a phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". In its order issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed hotels, shopping malls, temples and restaurants to open from June 8 in the first phase. In the second phase, schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other training centres are proposed to be opened in July after stakeholder consultations.

-India recorded the biggest single-day rise in total cases that is by 8,380 taking the total to 1.82 lakh, including 0.86 lakh cured and 5,164 deaths.

- On Friday, Sensex closed 233 points higher at 32,424 and Nifty gained 90 points to 9,580.

- On the currency front, rupee closed at 75.62 per dollar as against the last closing value of 75.75 per dollar.

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 334.74 crore, while DIIs have bought Rs 2,408 crore in equities on Friday.

Reliance Industries: The company said it has converted its newly acquired textiles and apparel fabrics maker Alok Industries into a PPE manufacturer, helping produce Covid-19 protective gears at one-third the cost of those imported from China.

YES Bank: Madhu Kapur, family has give up status as promoters of lender. In other news, the lender has acquired 24.19% in Dish TV India through invocation of pledged shares.

Maruti Suzuki: The company has decided to offer the Free Service, Warranty and Extended Warranty to the customers, whose warranty period validity is expiring in May 2020 to be covered till June 2020.

India Infoline Finance: Moody's downgraded company's rating to B1 from Ba3, remain under review for downgrade.

Raymond: The company has approved issue of NCDs aggregating upto Rs 80 crore.

Rating firm CRISIL has assigned 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating on Rs 500 crore non convertible debenture (NCD) programme.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company board has approved the issue and allotment of 6,50,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,145, aggregating to Rs 74,42 crore.

The company issued and allotted 10,000 Nos. of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Jubilant Life Sciences: The company has received Credit Rating of CRISIL AA (Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') for the proposed issue of Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 100 crore.

Union Bank of India: The company announced that rating firm India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained the lender's long term issuer rating of 'IND AA+' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company reported 155% fall in its net loss at Rs 17.9 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 32.45 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 15% (YoY) to Rs 176 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 153 crore in a year-ago period.

MCX: The company reported 7.47% rise in its net profit at Rs 65.60 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 60.95 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 21% (YoY) to Rs 134.94 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 110.80 crore in a year-ago period.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: The company reported 12.24% fall in its net profit at Rs 137.56 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 156.74 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 19% (YoY) to Rs 223.81 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 276.32 crore in a year-ago period.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company reported 62% fall in its net loss at Rs 28.24 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 76.31 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 43.3% (YoY) to Rs 482.12 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 336.44 crore in a year-ago period.

Amber Enterprises India: The company reported 4.7% fall in its net loss at Rs 62.84 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 65.94 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 9.47% (YoY) to Rs 1315.16 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1201.39 crore in a year-ago period.

Mercury Laboratories: The company reported a 4.7% fall in its net loss at Rs 62.84 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 65.94 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 9.47% (YoY) to Rs 1315.16 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1201.39 crore in a year-ago period.

IDBI Bank: The lender has reported profit after tax of Rs 135 crore for Q4 FY 2020. Company's net interest income came at Rs 2,356 crore for Q4 FY 2020, registering a YoY growth of 46% and QoQ growth of 54%.

Polycab India: The company reported 52.39% rise in its net profit at Rs 213.93 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 140.38 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 12.45% (YoY) to Rs 2175.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2485.33 crore in a year-ago period.

KEI Industries: The company reported 5% rise in its net profit at Rs 62 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 59 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 0.09% (YoY) to Rs 1260 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1262 crore in a year-ago period.

Affle India: The company reported 5.61% rise in its net profit at Rs 15.28 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 14.46 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 37% (YoY) to Rs 83.4 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 60.8 crore in a year-ago period.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company reported 2.7% fall in its net profit at Rs 31.33 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 32.21 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 37% (YoY) to Rs 112.10 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 113.05 crore in a year-ago period.

Procter & Gamble Health: The company reported 75% fall in its net profit at Rs 205.22 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 838.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 38 % (YoY) to Rs 1212 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 873 crore in a year-ago period.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The company reported 134.13% fall in its net loss at Rs 50.68 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 148.47 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 2.92% (YoY) to Rs 1050.80 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1020.94 crore in a year-ago period.

Eris Lifesciences: June 2, 2020

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: June 3, 2020

Cosmo Films: June 4, 2020

Exide Industries: June 5, 2020

KRBL: June 9, 2020