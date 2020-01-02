Stocks in focus: RITES, Airtel, JSW Energy, Jet Airways, Reliance Power, Hero MotoCorp and others

Stocks in the news: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

RITES: Company said it has secured secured a major work of project Management Consultancy from the Government of Bangladesh amounting to Rs. 99.94 crore in relation to 4 laning of National Highway in Bangladesh.

JSW Energy: The company has entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to re-structure its debt worth Rs 751.11 cr, which will result in the reversal of an amount of Rs 177.48 cr of liabilities payable to JPVL in the company's books

Reliance Power: Company announced that Axis Trustees Services Ltd has invoked 1.75% of shares of the company.

Jet Airways: Shares of the cash-crunched airline is likely to be in focus in today's trading session after Bloomberg report suggested that the group led by Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja was planning to submit an expression of interest (EOI) by January 15. The expression of interest will signal the UK-based group's intent to make a formal offer. Hinduja is seeking a partner to bid, one of the person in knowledge of development told Bloomberg.

Hero MotoCorp: The company said it sold 424,845 units of two-wheelers in December 2019, as compared to 453,985 units in the corresponding month of the previous year (Dec 2018), registering a de-growth of 6.4%.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has launched its high speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel is the first operator to bring high speed mobile broadband to these villages and connect them to the digital superhighway.

Zydus Wellness: The listed firm said that CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on its Rs 1500 crore worth Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

FDC Ltd: Company has received GMP certificate and it continues with its approved status from UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), for two of its oral solid dosage form facilities situated at L-56/57 and L-121 in Verna, Goa, based on recent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection held at the said Plants.

NGL Fine-Chem Ltd: The company received rating from ICRA, in which its long term rating has been reaffirmed is BBB/Positive (outlook long term rating is 'Stable') and the short term rating has been reaffirmed to A2.

Vipul Organics: The company has received 'Consent to Operate' from Maharashtra Pollution Board (MPCB) on December 30, 2019 for its new factory at Tarapur, District - Palghar. This consent is valid for a period of 5 years for the manufacturing of synthetic organic dyestuffs, pigment powder and pigment dispersions and intermediates for dyes and pigments.