Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, RailTel, IOB, Voltas, NCC & auto stocks

Indian benchmark indices with sharp cuts on Friday on the back of weak global and domestic cues, triggering another round of relentless selling. BSE Sensex crashed 1,4,14.33 points, or 1.90 per cent, to end at 73,198.10. However, NSE's Nifty50 tanked 420.35 points, or 1.86 per cent, to settle at 22,124.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 03, 2025:

Auto stocks: Auto counters including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motors, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and others will be in focus among the investors following sales numbers for the February 2024. Majority of the players reported a double-digit sales growth.



Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major company has received a tax demand order amounting to Rs 138.53 crore for FY21 from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Pune. The demand primarily relates to a differential tax liability between the specific HSN classification adopted by the company and the general HSN classification of auto parts as determined by tax authorities.



Tech Mahindra: The IT firm's company board has approved the merger of Comviva Technologies USA Inc. with its parent company, Comviva Technologies Americas Inc. Comviva Technologies Americas Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comviva Technologies India and a step-down subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.



One 97 Communications: The parent company of Paytm has received a show cause notice from the directorate of enforcement for alleged contraventions of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) between 2015 and 2019 amounting to Rs 611.17 crore. The notice pertains to its acquisition of two subsidiaries- along with certain directors and officers.



Tata Communications: The Tata Group firm company has completed the sale of its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions. As a result, Tata Communications Payment Solutions has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.



Indian Overseas Bank: The private lender bank has received a demand from the Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit, Chennai, for a GST liability of Rs 699.52 crore, inclusive of interest and penalties, for the Annual Scrutiny Assessment Year 2020-21. The penalty imposed by the authority amounts to Rs 35.26 crore.



NLC India: The state-run navratna company has received a letter of award (LoA) for a 200 MW wind power project from SJVN at a tariff of Rs 3.74 per kWh.



Mankind Pharma: The Income Tax Authority has raised an additional tax demand (including interest) of Rs 111.68 crore for the Assessment Year 2021-22.



NCC: The construction company received an order worth Rs 218.82 crore in February. The order pertains to the transportation division and has been awarded by a state government.



Voltas: The Tata Group company has completed the transfer of its direct investment in Saudi Ensas Company for Engineering Services WLL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to Universal MEP Projects Pte, Singapore (UMPPL), for Rs 61.84 crore.



Dalmia Bharat: The cement company has announced a strategic investment of Rs 3,520 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka. This includes the establishment of a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at the Belgaum plant, Karnataka, along with a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune, Maharashtra.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway sector company has received a work order worth Rs 26.37 crore from the Cuttack Development Authority.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company has completed the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in its step-down subsidiary, Tergene Biotech, from Auro Vaccines for Rs 10.76 crore. Auro Vaccines is a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, and with this acquisition, Tergene Biotech has now become a direct subsidiary.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender bank has completed the sale of a stressed loan portfolio, including a written-off loans pool with an outstanding value of Rs 364.51 crore, to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for Rs 34.26 crore.



Dr Agarwal's Health Care: The hospital chain will be in focus on March 3 as the lock-in period for 50 per cent of the shares in the company's IPO anchor book opens today.



Aditya Birla Real Estate: The real estate player's subsidiary, Birla Estates, has secured bookings worth approximately Rs 500 crore through the sale of over 300 units of Birla Trimaya Phase III – The Park in Bengaluru.