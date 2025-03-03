Axis Bank, Voltas, Sagility, Jana SFB: 4 stock picks from Nirmal Bang for up to 50% uspide

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of weak global cues including FIIs selling, falling rupee, trade tariff threats and firm US dollar. BSE Sensex crashed 1,414.33 points, or 1.90 per cent, to end the session at 74,602.12. However, NSE's Nifty50 plunged 420.35 points, or 1.86 per cent, to settle at 22,124.70 for the day.

Related Articles

Amid the rising selling pressure in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Securities has suggested four stocks- Sagility India Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Voltas Ltd- to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked the former two based on their strong fundamentals, while the latter two appear to be strong based on their sound technical charts. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

Sagility India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 65 | Upside Potential: 50%

Sagility holds a better position to gain market share in the growing outsourcing outlook of the traditionally conservative healthcare industry. Its shares are available at a P/E of 22.5 times and EV/Adj Ebitda of 10.7 times FY27E. The stock price on P/E basis when compared to its BPO peers seems higher due to contribution of amortisation which is non cash in nature. We value Co on EV/adj Ebitda of 15 times its FY27E earnings given its highly focused nature of business.

Axis Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 960

Technically, daily chart indicates that Axis Bank is trading above it’s major important 50 DAM and a potential up move is expected in the coming sessions Interesting fact is that price has given the breakout of downward sloping trend line indicates strength in near term. Momentum indicators such as RSI are showing a positive crossover. We suggest to 'buy' Axis Bank above Rs 1,014, add on dips at 994 for a Target of Rs 1,140 with a strict stop loss of Rs 960.

Jana Small Finance Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 600 | Upside Potential: 47%

Jana SFB is strategically pivoting towards secured lending products, while decreasing its share of micro lending. Jana SFB intends to apply for a universal banking license which requires having GNPA/NNPA of over 3 per cent/1 per cent for 2 consecutive years. Thus JSFB has upfronted credit cost during 9MFY25 and is on its way to make accelerated provisions of 1.1% of AUM in FY25 over and above the normal credit cost of 1.8 per cent. This would lead to faster normalization of credit cost next year compared to peers.

Voltas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,520 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

Technically, weekly charts of Voltas suggest that after a correction phase from Rs 1,944 to Rs 1,135 stock has given the breakout of downward sloping trend line on closing basis. Momentum indicator, RSI shows positive crossover in its Daily charts. Technically, stock is well placed above 20 moving averages on a closing basis. We suggest to 'buy' Voltas above 1,320, add on dips at Rs 1,240 for a target of Rs 1,520 with a strict stop loss of Rs 1,200.