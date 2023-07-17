Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, JSW Energy, D-Mart, Tata Elxsi and more

Benchmark indices opened higher on Monday. Sensex gained 235 pts to 66,296 and Nifty rose 73 pts to 19,638 amid a rally in the global markets.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts’s net profit rose 2% in the June quarter to Rs 695 crore, despite a double-digit growth in revenue.

Earnings today

Shares of HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, and Tata Elxsi among others are in focus today as the companies will announce their first quarter results.

JSW Energy

JSW Energy reported a 48% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 290 crore for the quarter ended June.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has inked an MoU with NXP to explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

CCL Products

CCL Products has logged a net profit of Rs 61 crore for the first quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from operations stood at Rs 655 crore.

GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway's net profit slipped 17% to Rs 36 crore, while revenues rose 23% to Rs 774 crore.

Credent Global Finance

The record date for rights issue of the firm is today. The firm is undertaking a rights issue of equity shares to raise capital to augment the capital base. The issue will be open from July 25 2023 to August 8, 2023,

Lloyds Steels Industries

Shares of Lloyds Steels Industries will turn ex-dividend today. The firm declared a final dividend of Rs 0.1000 per share during the Q4 and annual earnings announcement.

